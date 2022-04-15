In 2016, Ketchum voters turned down a $23.1 million bond measure to fund a new city hall, police station and fire station.
The events that followed should be an object lesson for any taxing district that puts a bond issue before voters.
In May, voters will see a rerun of a $17.1 million bond proposal from the Wood River Fire Protection District that failed last November. So far, voters have received the same scant information about it that they got last time around.
Before Ketchum’s bond failed, elected officials simply said that the city’s existing facilities were old, worn out and a threat to health and safety. The bond failed because it was presented to voters as a blank check. It failed because the city neglected to put forth locations, building sketches or provide floor plans. Voters were left in the dark.
Ketchum learned its lesson the hard way. When it came to voters again, it came with new ideas and lots of information.
Convincing voters is never easy, especially in Idaho, which requires a supermajority vote for bond passage. It’s tough to get over that high bar. Every year, bond issues that would have built schools, water and sewer systems, city halls, public hospitals and police and fire stations fail by just a few votes.
When a bond fails, the need for better infrastructure remains. Even so, it is not enough for elected officials just to stick the same old bond issue with the same ho-hum outreach on the next ballot and to hope it will pass.
Idaho allows school districts and other taxing entities to hold bond elections up to four times a year. Some state legislators say this unfairly browbeats voters.
Legislators have become frustrated with tax districts that try to wear down voters with repeated elections. They have expressed impatience with boards that schedule votes at times when they know that voter turnout will be low and that only bond supporters will be motivated enough to go to the polls.
A bill to prohibit taxing districts from rerunning a bond less than 11 months after it fails passed the state House 43-26 this year, but didn’t get traction in the Senate.
Bonds can bomb for many reasons, but mostly because voters are not convinced that benefits exceed the costs. No one gets up in the morning and says, “Gee, I’d really like to pay more taxes.”
Bond measures don’t pass themselves. Getting voter approval requires intensive public education. Lots of information, widespread dissemination and messaging that explains how new public facilities will benefit voters and their community, get bonds passed.
Ketchum finally succeeded in its quest for new city digs and a fire station by lowering the price tag and paying for it in chunks. It also used a public education campaign that included open houses on plans, tours of old City Hall and a citizens committee for marketing.
In 2018, Ketchum bought an existing office building for $3.1 million and spent nearly $1.5 million to remodel it for a city hall and police station. In 2019, voters approved a bond of $11.5 million for a new fire station. The total was nearly half of its earlier bond proposal.
Voters want to make good decisions. They care. They need to hear about a bond measure, see it, study it and vote on it. Elected officials need to give them the tools to do that.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
