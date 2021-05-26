The Republican Party has long claimed to be the political party willing to go to war to protect Americans. Now its members are proving that protection is only for some of us as they pursue a war against the right of women, and men, to make their most personal decision: when to have a child.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up the case of a Mississippi law that would outlaw abortions after the 15th week of a pregnancy. It is the first such case since justices who have made no secret of their antipathy toward Roe v. Wade became the majority.
That 1972 ruling made abortion a constitutionally protected privacy right. Since then, the court has used that precedent to prevent states from banning that right. Since then, states have pursued work-arounds, like regulating doctors and medical clinics, and banning third-trimester abortions even for medical reasons.
Also last week, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, signed a “heartbeat ban” measure passed by the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature. It bans all abortions performed after the first six weeks of pregnancy.
Many, if not most, women are only vaguely aware that they might be pregnant at six weeks. By the time they do know and can act, if they choose to, it will be too late. Rape and incest will be no exceptions in Texas.
It gets worse. The new law allows private citizens to sue anyone involved in an illegal abortion. Window-peeping gossips and willing lawyers should have a field day.
Abbott defended this nightmare with the statement that “millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion.” That shocking claim, often thrown out by anti-abortion proponents to justify bans, is nonsense.
The Centers for Disease Control reported for the year 2018, its latest statistics, just over 600,000 abortions. The annual total for all types of abortion has dropped consistently from a high of 836,651 in 2006. That is not “millions.”
Couples of childbearing age have no experience with the days before Roe v. Wade. They will face a rude awakening if the Mississippi and Texas laws are allowed to stand.
If they are wealthy enough, women will still be able to travel to obtain safe abortions. If they are not, they may choose options that risk severe injury or even death. Or they may have to give birth.
Then, as now, unwanted pregnancies and unwanted births occur in an America where government seems to care about children before birth, but not so much after.
Having a child is a personal, private choice. The government should butt out.
Editorial Board—if, as you assert, “having a child should not be government business,” could you share with your readers your opinion on: child care tax credit, dependent taxable income reduction, food stamps, Section 8 housing, public education funding, child protective services, foster care, family court, juvenile correction facilities, liquor/tobacco/cannabis laws, child pornography laws, Pell Grants, etc, etc. that are all part of the “government business” of having a child? There are hundreds of laws and programs at the federal, state, county and city levels that put every level of government in this business. Personally, I am for almost all of them, and a bit surprised that a newspaper that’s so strongly for redistributing the underserved and unearned wealth of the rich trust-funder NIMBY 1%er non-locals is against how the government helps people have kids.
@critical thinker... What you've said here is your opinion and what your willing to do is treat women as 2nd class citizen/slaves because of your opinion.
Abortion after heartbeat is MURDER!!!!!! Too many women use abortion as birth control and that should in no way be legal. If you don't want a kid use the CORRECT form of birth control or STOP having unprotected sex! Incest, rape and abnormalities are the exception, but it's still MURDER!
“Too many women….” How many, exactly? And how many is “too many?” And what is your stance on “Incest, rape and abnormalities” as the exceptions? What should be the penalty for these people you describe as murderers? Can you share your “critical thinking” process with everyone?
I don’t know who wrote this, my apologies for no attribution:
I’m not pro-murdering babies.
I'm pro-Barbara who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs.
I'm pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.
I'm pro-Theresa who hemorrhaged due to a placental abruption, causing her parents, spouse, and children to have to make the impossible decision on whether to save her or her unborn child.
I'm pro-little Cathy who had her innocence ripped away from her by someone she should have been able to trust and her 11 year old body isn't mature enough to bear the consequence of that betrayal.
I'm pro-Melissa who's working two jobs just to make ends meet and has to choose between bringing another child into poverty or feeding the children she already has because her spouse walked out on her.
I'm pro-Brittany who realizes that she is in no way financially, emotionally, or physically able to raise a child.
I'm pro-Emily who went through IVF, ending up with SIX viable implanted eggs requiring selective reduction in order to ensure the safety of her and a SAFE amount of fetuses.
I'm pro-Jessica who is FINALLY getting the strength to get away from her physically abusive spouse only to find out that she is carrying the monster's child.
I'm pro-Vanessa who went into her confirmation appointment after YEARS of trying to conceive only to hear silence where there should be a heartbeat.
I'm pro-Lindsay who lost her virginity in her sophomore year with a broken condom and now has to choose whether to be a teenage mom or just a teenager.
I'm pro-Courtney who just found out she's already 13 weeks along, but the egg never made it out of her fallopian tube so either she terminates the pregnancy or risks dying from internal bleeding.
You can argue and say that I'm pro-choice all you want, but the truth is:
I'm pro-life.
Their lives.
Women's lives.
You don't get to pick and choose which scenarios should be accepted.
It's not about which stories you don't agree with. It's about fighting for the women in the stories that you do agree with and the CHOICE that was made.
Women's rights are meant to protect ALL women, regardless of their situation!"
This is Spot on and Brilliant. I have family experience with scenarios that are mind boggling as well, and it just does not make sense that women cannot - in the 21st century - make their own decisions about THEIR body. I AM Pro-Choice. It might not be the choice I make, for ME, but I will fight for YOUR right to make YOUR choice.
Don’t get pregnant if you don’t want to keep a baby. There is adoption as well. You can hose not to do things to bring a baby into the world. Many lives are lost do to the selfish choice to murder your baby.
Same people who because of overpopulation fears tell people to limit there family. Isn’t that a personal choice as well for a married couple to decide how many children they want. Who cares if a couple has many children and can care for them?
