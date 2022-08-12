The Hailey City Council should stand pat on the inclusion of multi-family units within the Sunbeam Subdivision.

The council this week rejected a request from the developer to strip 14 condominium units and one single-family home from its second phase. The loss of the units would leave more space in the development for larger, more expensive single-family lots.

The developer argued that the higher density condos would be out of place in the primarily single-family subdivision and that the prices of the open-market condominium units would not contribute to the city’s affordable housing stock.

