The Hailey City Council should stand pat on the inclusion of multi-family units within the Sunbeam Subdivision.
The council this week rejected a request from the developer to strip 14 condominium units and one single-family home from its second phase. The loss of the units would leave more space in the development for larger, more expensive single-family lots.
The developer argued that the higher density condos would be out of place in the primarily single-family subdivision and that the prices of the open-market condominium units would not contribute to the city’s affordable housing stock.
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke and council members balked at the idea of reduced density and said that the city is also trying to encourage development of different types of housing suitable for people in various stages of life and income levels.
Both the developer and the City Council are partially correct.
The developer is correct that the condominium units would not be affordable for people in some income categories. That said, it’s important to remember that affordable housing isn’t only for poor people. Several mountain towns in Colorado have developed affordable housing for well-paid professionals like doctors.
The City Council is correct in that whatever the price, the city needs a mix of housing types. However, it is fooling itself if it thinks that the city can build its way out of the housing shortage without finding ways to generate affordable housing and to keep it affordable through price restrictions.
Like other cities in the area, Hailey has relied primarily on free enterprise to create housing units. Unlike mountain towns in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, cities in the Sun Valley area have failed to create caches of rent-restricted and deed-restricted affordable housing.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it exposed gaping flaws in that approach that are killing local businesses and services.
The pandemic-driven spike in rents hit local workers hard. Many lost their housing and found that little local housing has rent or price caps.
The lack of affordable rentals made an emerging local labor shortage even worse. Today, critical community organizations can’t fill jobs.
Some have shrunk, others have shut down and more will follow unless something gives. Schools are short of teachers; cities are short of law enforcement and emergency workers; hospitals and clinics are short of health-care professionals.
Even so, demand for services is high because the local population increased during the pandemic. The population ballooned with the arrival of remote workers, new retirees and wealthy second-home owners.
Hailey leaders put off a decision on the density reduction that the Sunbeam project desires. It shouldn’t put off a decision for long because the political grind may diminish their zeal for growing different types of housing and finding ways to get more affordable housing built.
Unless they persevere, Hailey will end up as just one more lovely mountain town where no one but the uber-rich can live.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
I am the developer of the Sunbeam subdivision. Since the paper never reached out to me for two stories and the above editorial, it is not surprising that it is shockingly uninformed. There are no multi-family or condominium units in the plan for Sunbeam. The proposed units are called "Cottage Townhomes". These units are poorly defined in City Code. There are no standards or limitations, so what developers are preparing to build is full size homes with full size prices with reduced setbacks. They will look like condos, but will be priced like single family homes - not appropriate for the zoning or neighborhood. This type of "density" will add to the demand for service workers, making the affordable crisis worse. The (imperfect) solution I put forward was to try to add to the affordable housing stock with ADUs, which isn't even mentioned in your editorial. I was prepared to try to offer some sort of incentive for renting the ADUs, but the City Council moved to just shut me down. It is obvious the current City Council does not have any solutions to the Affordable housing problem, and if the City Council (or the Mtn Express) is unable to even consider other solutions, the problem will only get worse. Ed Dumke
ADU`s seem an afterthought in the grand design of things. What do you forecast they might rent for?
