It’s hard to make a convincing case to a child, or an adult for that matter, that a gun is not a toy if it’s made with Lego blocks. Culver Precision should have recognized its Block19 firearm as a bad idea before it shared the design with the world on Twitter.
The Utah-based gun customization company covered a Glock handgun with yellow, red, blue and green Lego building blocks. Then they shared it on social media. “Super Fun,” they said. Super irresponsible, we say.
Culper Precision said on its website that the Block19 was made “to highlight the pure enjoyment of the shooting sports” and to draw attention away from anti-gun rhetoric. While perhaps well-intentioned, the company missed the fact of its obvious and dangerous appeal to children.
According to the online nonprofit database Gun Violence Archive, 171 children under the age of 12 have been shot and killed, and 434 have been injured by gun violence in 2021.
Adults are too often careless about locking guns away. Imagine what happens if that adult shows off a Block19 “fun gun,” leaves it on the shelf to serve his guests, and a child walks by. What kid wouldn’t check it out immediately?
Thankfully, Lego is having none of it. After the Danish company learned of a Washington Post article about the kit, they sent a cease-and-desist letter to Culper Precision. The company then pulled its Block19 design from its inventory, according to its website.
Elsewhere on the Culver Precision website, Utah’s Deseret News found this: “We are sick of the past 30-40 years of slowly capitulating our rights away in the fear of what someone who hates us for exercising our Second Amendment rights thinks about us.”
Americans own an estimated 120.5 guns for every 100 residents, according to the Small Arms Survey, an independent research project. Concealed carry, open carry and purchases virtually without any kind of background check are allowed. Private citizens own weapons of urban warfare and body-armor-piercing ammunition. These facts raise the obvious questions: How does all that amount to threatening gun ownership rights?
Regulation of firearms has been a part of the American landscape since its earliest days as a republic. Guns that were once about hunting and target shooting and law enforcement have become political statements.
Culver Precision is reasonable in its marketing post that it is “ok to own a gun and not wear tactical pants every day and that owning and shooting firearms responsibly is a really enjoyable activity.”
Using Lego blocks and the Second Amendment to support that message goes too far.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
