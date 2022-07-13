The framers of the Constitution wrote the Second Amendment to confront the nightmare of militaries returning to threaten their new republic. They envisioned armies of the king or others defeated in the Revolutionary War. They did not dream of the massacre of innocents.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The first 13 words of the Second Amendment aren’t throwaways like blather included in a high school essay because of a required minimum number of words. The Second Amendment was protection for a young nation’s new form of government. The government-regulated guns of a militia were the means.
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court reinterpreted that collective right of gun ownership, which had stood for centuries. It became an individual right with little connection to, “A well regulated militia.” By mashing up the concept of individuality and “shall not be infringed,” a narrow 5-4 decision became a dream scenario for gun manufacturers and the source of a nightmare for American society.
Estimates of gun sales are imperfect, but in 2021 alone, Americans purchased nearly 20 million guns. Publicly traded gun manufacturers have made profits of $3 billion since the pandemic started, according to the journalism nonprofit The Trace.
This profit-making comes at the expense of half of the Second Amendment, and the cost of safety for every person on U.S. soil.
Gun violence overtakes innocent victims every day in America. The result is that bodies have been exploded in classrooms, in grocery store aisles and on a hometown parade route. Mass shootings with unregulated weapons of war are so common we barely remember Las Vegas in 2017. Sixty people died. More than 400 were shot. No one will ever know why. Everyone knows how.
Assault rifles have changed since 1987 when the first of these mass shootings happened in a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, Calif. These weapons look nothing like long guns used for hunting. They spray bullets and use especially damaging ammunition. What hasn’t changed is that assault weapons are designed only to kill people as easily, quickly and reliably as possible.
Surely, this is the opposite of “well regulated.” Surely, safety regulations should apply to weapons of war in the hands of anyone who wants them. Surely, the Second Amendment means the people should be as safe from guns as the State.
Unregulated civilian ownership of assault weapons is like leaving the keys to a Ferrari accessible to those who are unlicensed or who should not be driving because of impairment. Bad things will happen.
It is possible to imagine that assault weapons should be off limits except for the military or strictly controlled shooting ranges if the focus is on gun safety instead of gun control.
The nation must reclaim the right to regulate gun safety to end the nightmare of sudden violent death from which no American is free.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
IME apparently doesn't know what an assault rifle is. It is selective fire between full and semi automatic, and is certainly well regulated, requiring special and difficult to obtain permits for ownership.
IME also apparently has, or thinks it has, an unusual window into the thoughts of the writers of the Constitution.
It`s not a very well-constructed sentence (the amendment) What does a regulated militia have to do with personal rights? Every state`s definition of an assault weapon varies. Wouldn`t people want a "modern weapon" .....to defend their homes and families?
(The fixation on the AR-15 and "assault weapons" detrimentally ignores a plethora of rifle styles that have the same potential for destruction).
