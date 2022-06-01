When children are slaughtered with a killing machine, we Americans express our shock and sadness, and tell ourselves that this is not who we are. Unless we are willing to do more to keep the public safe from the human carnage that guns can inflict, it is who we are.
Other countries with cultures that value gun ownership have had incidents of mass shootings and violence that involve the use of a gun. America is the only country that allows it to happen over and over without even trying to address the one commonality.
Nineteen children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, didn’t die from a mass knifing. Grocery store shoppers in Buffalo, New York, weren’t run over with a car. Fists and clubs didn’t end the lives of elementary schoolers and their teachers 10 years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
Mental illness is the trope that allows Americans to avoid talking about regulating guns. Rather than talk about the weapon, the focus is turned on the shooter’s mental state.
Coldly and methodically shooting young children, old people and anyone else within range of high-powered weapons would never occur to “normal” people. It doesn’t occur to the mentally ill either.
Automatically putting mass shooters into the mentally ill box as the solution to gun violence does a disservice to those who suffer from those diseases. Those with clinical depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses are not automatically more violent. The mentally ill are far more often the victims of violence. And, blaming mental illness does not seem to result in an increase of needed health services.
When gunmen killed multiple victims in mass shootings in 1987 and 1996, Britain banned semi-automatic weapons and then most handguns. After an Australian mass shooting incident, that nation of rugged independents backed a mandatory buy-back program and melted down a million firearms.
As a result, those nations saw plummeting rates of mass shootings and gun-related deaths. In the U.S., both continue to climb at rates that should alarm but instead seem to be accepted as tragedies that we as a nation are powerless to stop.
In America, the whole notion of gun ownership has been hijacked by gun manufacturers who pour millions into political campaigns, the National Rifle Association, politicians and extremists who spin dark and fearful fantasies about a government on the verge of attacking its own citizens.
Guns are not profit centers or fantasies. They are powerful tools. Regulations keep the public safe from all kinds of potentially deadly tools by controlling who is old enough or trained well enough or is mentally stable enough to use them properly.
Regulating the use of such tools for public safety is what politicians decide and what governments do. The same public safety approach should be taken about guns, especially assault-style weapons, if we truly want to be a nation that protects its children rather than letting them be gunned down.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Clearly, C'monsense has a compulsive need to feel like he belongs, and he suffers from an atavistic fear of being banished from the tribe.
C'monsenescence (sic) is a card carrying member of the Cretinous Reptilian Cliché Club (not to mention the NRA (probably), the latter being one of the most ethically and financially corrupt political lobbies that has ever existed.
The NRA would be an insipid, pathetic joke (along with C'monsense) if it weren't complicit in indirectly advocating for the murder of literally thousands of unarmed, defenseless Americans over the years.
C'monsense has the characteristics of a sociopath and, in the context of Uvalde (where they're still burying people) his comments go beyond mere politics with his obsession about defending what he calls "the 2nd". No, there's is something wrong with this guy (emotionally and intellectually) that goes much deeper. Truly, he's the Village Idiot in the classic sense of the phrase.
Jibberish. As expected.
This is the United States of America. Our right to militias and guns "shall not be infringed." If you don't like our Constitution or our country, go move to Great Britain and Australia. I'm sure you will like the Monarchy and Parliament rule much better than our messy democracy. Actually, Canada is even closer. Move there. Then you can support Trudeau and his cronies who have just ended gun purchases and frozen bank accounts of citizens who protested the lockdowns. Australia had forced lockdowns and vaxxes too, second only to China. California, New York and Chicago might be to your liking. They have the most authoritarian policies inflicted upon their populations. Those who embrace freedom are fleeing that fascism for the very places you malign; Florida, Texas and Idaho. Go find your tribe; people who want big gov't to take care of them and don't want any responsibility whatsoever for stepping up and making this country Free and Prosperous. Please. Just leave.
A third of Republicans may be as rabid as you. And a third of Idaho's voters are not affiliated with a party and Independent. I`ll sit tight... thank you.
Right you are, bunny-badger. I'm part of your Idaho Independents. We will do our best to heal you from your brainwashing come November. Many Republicans are part of that DC Swamp too. Let wind blow through.
Speaking about guns and mental health, twice as many people use a gun to commit suicide than are killed in a gun related murder. If you choose to own a gun you need to store it in a secure place where your children, in particular, your teenage children and depressed spouse or partner cannot access.
The arguments against gun control in the U.S. just don't hold water. There are more and more of us everyday that are willing to impose strong controls on gun ownership because we just don't buy the nonsense anymore.
You give examples of two countries who banned or restricted firearms and claims shootings plummeted. How did it work out for Germans in 1933 or the Soviet Union in 1929?
I don`t hear of mass murdering going on in Germany or Russia.
We get that you want more Gun control but this article is completely incoherent. Seriously, who approved this for publication?
