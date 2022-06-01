When children are slaughtered with a killing machine, we Americans express our shock and sadness, and tell ourselves that this is not who we are. Unless we are willing to do more to keep the public safe from the human carnage that guns can inflict, it is who we are.

Other countries with cultures that value gun ownership have had incidents of mass shootings and violence that involve the use of a gun. America is the only country that allows it to happen over and over without even trying to address the one commonality.

Nineteen children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, didn’t die from a mass knifing. Grocery store shoppers in Buffalo, New York, weren’t run over with a car. Fists and clubs didn’t end the lives of elementary schoolers and their teachers 10 years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Mental illness is the trope that allows Americans to avoid talking about regulating guns. Rather than talk about the weapon, the focus is turned on the shooter’s mental state.

Coldly and methodically shooting young children, old people and anyone else within range of high-powered weapons would never occur to “normal” people. It doesn’t occur to the mentally ill either.

Automatically putting mass shooters into the mentally ill box as the solution to gun violence does a disservice to those who suffer from those diseases. Those with clinical depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses are not automatically more violent. The mentally ill are far more often the victims of violence. And, blaming mental illness does not seem to result in an increase of needed health services.

When gunmen killed multiple victims in mass shootings in 1987 and 1996, Britain banned semi-automatic weapons and then most handguns. After an Australian mass shooting incident, that nation of rugged independents backed a mandatory buy-back program and melted down a million firearms.

As a result, those nations saw plummeting rates of mass shootings and gun-related deaths. In the U.S., both continue to climb at rates that should alarm but instead seem to be accepted as tragedies that we as a nation are powerless to stop.

In America, the whole notion of gun ownership has been hijacked by gun manufacturers who pour millions into political campaigns, the National Rifle Association, politicians and extremists who spin dark and fearful fantasies about a government on the verge of attacking its own citizens.

Guns are not profit centers or fantasies. They are powerful tools. Regulations keep the public safe from all kinds of potentially deadly tools by controlling who is old enough or trained well enough or is mentally stable enough to use them properly.

Regulating the use of such tools for public safety is what politicians decide and what governments do. The same public safety approach should be taken about guns, especially assault-style weapons, if we truly want to be a nation that protects its children rather than letting them be gunned down.

“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.

Load comments