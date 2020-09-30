This was supposed to be an editorial about how successful Blaine County and its cities have been in crushing rates of COVID-19 coronavirus. Then, county infection rates took an unnerving leap.
Last week, the seven-day moving average climbed to 16.1 cases per 100,000 people from a Sept. 6 low of 1.2. Ouch.
The county’s rate was close to the statewide average of 19.1 though far from Bonneville County’s shocking rate of 30.6.
So what happened? We wish we knew, but numbers are just numbers without narrative, and no one has jumped in with an explanation. Compliance with local mask ordinances has been high, but other factors must be in play.
Along with explanations, businesses and residents need more guidance from public health experts on what they can do to keep the winter from becoming a coronavirus apocalypse. Advice from the U.S. Center for Disease Control hasn’t changed much since spring except to say that holiday gatherings should be small. Recently, it waffled on guidance on airborne transmission of the virus.
With temperatures cooling and people moving indoors, if Idaho stays on the same path its awful summer numbers may look like an ant-free picnic compared to what’s ahead. It ranks 15th in the nation for infections and last week logged 339 cases per day. In early September, the total number of patients hospitalized in intensive care units was running higher than 25 per day.
The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warns that winter’s greater risk will arise from the fact that aerosols expelled from infected individuals can hang in the air for unknown amounts of time. That will have a chilling effect on businesses.
Idahoans should put paranoia aside, don masks, wash hands, quit ignoring science and get their acts together to avoid having the Grim Reaper take up residence for the winter.
Could we leave the grim reaper out of this, very few of the infected are dying now in this area.
Wait, I thought those mandatory masks were the answer! Seems they are not. Clearly social distancing has more to do with flattening the curve than anything else. No one was going to events and parties, the clubs and businesses were closed and so were the schools. Is it a coincidence that the rise in cases all over Idaho hit a couple of weeks after school opened. That’s what happened in Camas County. It’s been linked to the school.
....says the Contagious Commuter.
"Corona virus cases have begun spiking in Idaho again after the Labor Day holiday and people continuing to hold get-togethers with family and friends according to public health officials." BSU Public Radio James Dawson
BCSD has a breakdown by school of how many confirmed cases are among students and staff. It’s a small handful (4-5?). Outbreak is not happening there.
Idahoans get your act together quit ignoring science, put paranoia aside, don masks, wash hands, we need to get our Covid infection rate down. Why? So, we can entice thousands and thousands of people from all over the country and the world to come to Sun Valley for the ski season, bringing whatever strain of Covid, flu or yet to be determined infectious disease to the community.
What can go wrong with this plan?
