In the last century, Americans decided they wanted to know what was in their food, if it was fresh and that it would not cause illness.
Now, some Americans want to know what is inside their stock portfolios and whether their investments are helping or hurting the Earth’s chances to escape the destruction of climate change.
Green investing is an idea that is as simple as distinguishing between a carrot and a meal of processed foods. It’s easy to know that a carrot is healthy, but difficult to tell with a packaged meal.
It’s the same with investments.
Few people with eyesight enough to read the fine print of stock and bond disclosure statements actually read them. Instead, most investors rely on general descriptions and performance ratings.
Green investing has grown more popular in recent years as investors realized that the economic power that built America might be harnessed not only for the pursuit of profits, but in pursuit of keeping the Earth from becoming a scorched hulk incapable of sustaining life.
Green portfolios have been a mixed bag when it comes to generating big profits, but are popular with investors who want to ensure that the enterprises their money supports are sustainable.
Green investing is like buying fruits and vegetables. Some shoppers like conventionally raised produce while others prefer organic produce raised without pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Food suppliers happily provide that information.
In the same spirit, Wall Street has decided to provide investors with more information so they can make better choices.
For example, the S&P 500, which tracks the performance of large companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges, is providing information on how sustainable companies may be based on environmental, social and corporate governance factors.
Some companies and politicians think that providing this information is a bad idea. In its winter session, the Idaho Legislature passed a law that prohibits the state from investing in companies that prioritize environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG, in shorthand) over profits. Three other states have passed similar restrictions.
Some states worry that the costs of borrowing money to build roads or schools could increase if they are rated negatively for environmental risk. Western states could pick up poor ratings because of pervasive droughts and water shortages.
Companies that extract and refine fossil fuels argue that ESG ratings will undermine operations, drive up fuel prices and reduce profits by diverting capital to cleaner enterprises.
Investment companies that use the ESG ratings disagree. They say that investors have always had to compare the risk of making money to the possibility of losing money and that the ratings make it easier to make wise decisions.
Larry Fink, the CEO of investment management firm Blackrock, wrote earlier this year that “we focus on sustainability not because we’re environmentalists, but because we are capitalists and fiduciaries to our clients.”
Public and private investments built the American economy. They made the U.S. the most powerful nation in the world.
Now, they have the potential to help rescue the watery little globe we call home.
Bring on the ESG ratings.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
