Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed onto a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 12 that read, “[a] high-cost degree is not the key to unlocking the American Dream—hard work and personal responsibility is.”
The letter, which was also signed by other Republican governors, objected to Biden’s move to forgive a portion of student loan debt.
The letter is confounding because Idaho’s official goal for more than a decade has been to have at least 60% of adults hold a college degree or professional certificate.
The goal has been elusive. Today, just 42% of Idahoans have more than a high school education, which makes it one of the seven lowest achieving states in the nation.
With attitudes like those expressed in the letter, along with the escalating cost of higher ed, the ranking is no surprise.
With utterly no acknowledgement of the importance of a college degree to upward mobility in America, with no nod to the financial hurdles that stand between ordinary citizens and higher education, the letter blames student borrowers for taking on debt.
It states, “...for the students who took out loans, it was their decision: able adults and willing borrowers who knowingly agreed to the terms of the loan and consented to taking on debt in exchange for taking classes.”
It is accurate that college students are mostly adults, and they are borrowers. But willing? How many “adults” at the ripe old age of 18 can calculate simple interest and understand what a loan table says about the weight of the financial load they sign up for? How many read the fine print?
The letter lauds those who “chose hard work and a paycheck rather than more school and a loan” and argues that they are being asked unfairly to pay for the education of others.
We leave that argument to others but cannot ignore the implication that pursuing secondary education is not hard work, work for which students receive no paycheck.
It is strikingly rich that the governor of a state that received $1.25 billion from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, with no obligation to repay it, is complaining about forgiving student loans. It is ironic, too, because Republican President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act.
While the fairness and virtue of student loan forgiveness will be debated, what is not debatable is the crushing burden that paying for higher education puts on ordinary students and their families. In constant dollars, American wages have remained flat since the late 1980s while the price of a college degree has doubled.
The letter conveniently fails to mention this drastic change and how it deprives children of low- and middle-income families from pursuing the American Dream.
Little’s complaint also ignores the reality that companies with high-paying jobs require candidates to have college degrees or professional certificates. He is living in the past if he thinks that simple willingness to work hard will lasso a high-paying job as effectively as more education. That hasn’t been true since the Baby Boom generation swamped the job market.
It is fantasy to believe that a college degree is not the key to the American Dream. The data simply doesn’t support that claim.
The governor should step off the political soapbox and find ways for Idahoans to get the key without being shackled to lifetimes of debt.
If he doesn’t like Biden’s solution, he needs to buckle down, do the hard work and come up with a better one.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
