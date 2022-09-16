Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed onto a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 12 that read, “[a] high-cost degree is not the key to unlocking the American Dream—hard work and personal responsibility is.”

The letter, which was also signed by other Republican governors, objected to Biden’s move to forgive a portion of student loan debt.

The letter is confounding because Idaho’s official goal for more than a decade has been to have at least 60% of adults hold a college degree or professional certificate.

Load comments