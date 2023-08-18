Cellphones won’t be allowed in Blaine County Schools during the school day under a policy adopted last week.
The move wasn’t groundbreaking, but it should be a relief for teachers and parents concerned about the distractions of texting, scrolling and streaming on student achievement and mental health.
The percentage of schools with cellphone bans hit 77% by 2020, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Teachers all over the country have complained about what happens in the classroom when students can use them freely. These include bullying, sending photos of questions on flash tests to students in subsequent classes, posting photos of teachers, scrolling through social media or watching videos.
Cellphone use in the classroom may affect both users and nonusers.
A 2018 study at Rutgers University-New Brunswick found that students in classrooms with cellphone bans did better in exams than students who used them in open classrooms.
Another result surprised researchers. Students who did not use cellphones in the open classrooms also did more poorly on exams than students in classrooms where cellphones were banned.
The conclusion to be drawn is that partial bans aren’t as effective as total bans because cellphones can have a negative effect on the entire learning environment.
The university study isn’t the only one to have documented the negative effects of cellphones on human activities. Early on, studies of the effects of cellphone use on driving threw shade on the proud boasts of people behind the wheel who claimed that they drove perfectly with one hand on the wheel and another clutching a phone to their ear or texting with a thumb.
Studies showed that handheld phone calls and texting were as dangerous as driving drunk. Even so, it took decades for cities, counties and states to enact bans on handheld cellphone use while driving.
Some people—most old enough to know better—still don’t believe cellphone use threatens lives. They can be seen down driving erratically and cluelessly endangering other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
Additional studies of the brain show that humans are lousy at multitasking.
It’s hubris—a misplaced belief that something as powerful as gravity doesn’t apply to us—that keeps humans engaging in behaviors that may harm them or others.
The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees acted like the adults in the room. Getting cellphones out of the classroom should improve student focus and performance.
The ban will allow teachers to reclaim time and attention being wasted on dealing with distractions and disruptions. It will encourage students to learn together and to talk to each other instead of adopting the cellphone slouch that discourages interactions.
It will aid parents who have been unsuccessful in reducing the time their kids spend engaged with social media, apps and information that can damage their physical and mental health.
The ban will make the new school year better and happier for everyone.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
