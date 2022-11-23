Thanksgiving 2022 offers a better than average opportunity to be grateful. To be truly thankful requires acknowledging that one is not fully in control of what is received. Humility is something Americans are not especially good at, but this holiday reminds us that we should be.
China, still trying to hold COVID-19 cases to near zero, remains in semi-suspended animation. An old-fashioned shooting war continues in Ukraine. The world’s population has reached 8 billion, a billion more than 11 years ago. Other viruses, like RSV and polio, are rearing their ugly heads.
Nonetheless, there is so much to be grateful for. Deaths from COVID averaged 305 on Nov.18, down from more than 2,500 last winter. The world is mostly helping Ukraine fight off Russia’s territorial aims. Oil prices, a key component of inflation, are falling and manufacturing is returning to the U.S.
The election results indicate Americans are not as angry or divided or easily talked out of democracy as it seemed. According to New York University social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, 90% of posts on Twitter come from only 10% of users. The middle is where most of us still reside.
Many of us are traveling again, eager to get together face to face as we all try to find our way to whatever normal will look like going forward. And for all this, we should be grateful.
Modern problems are not as straightforward as in the time of the original Thanksgiving. The pilgrims’ problems were shelter and food, and the consequences of not solving those problems were clear. For each settler who was at that first feast, another had died during the year before.
We can be grateful for the ease and security that modern life can offer. But we should be humble enough to accept that maybe we, however “we” is defined, don’t have all, or even the only, solutions.
Last week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made a final ruling that the four dams on the Lower Klamath River will come down. The process of returning that ecosystem to health, including salmon runs, will be directed by a coalition that includes tribal voices, voices excluded for decades because those with power lacked humility. Tribes that had used their own solutions to keep the rivers and themselves healthy over centuries were ignored.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that there can be more than one normal, more than one way to assume the world is and must be. The United States has always been an amalgam of many different normals because it has always been a nation stitched together from many different cultures.
If we are humble enough to accept that our origin stories, like Thanksgiving, reflect our shared values and not good guys and bad guys, we will be grateful for the single nation those values have created, for the contributions of all who live in it, and for this holiday to celebrate both.
