Thanksgiving 2022 offers a better than average opportunity to be grateful. To be truly thankful requires acknowledging that one is not fully in control of what is received. Humility is something Americans are not especially good at, but this holiday reminds us that we should be.

China, still trying to hold COVID-19 cases to near zero, remains in semi-suspended animation. An old-fashioned shooting war continues in Ukraine. The world’s population has reached 8 billion, a billion more than 11 years ago. Other viruses, like RSV and polio, are rearing their ugly heads.

Nonetheless, there is so much to be grateful for. Deaths from COVID averaged 305 on Nov.18, down from more than 2,500 last winter. The world is mostly helping Ukraine fight off Russia’s territorial aims. Oil prices, a key component of inflation, are falling and manufacturing is returning to the U.S.

