While plastics have piled up in landfills and become famous for forming the Great Pacific Garbage patch that floats around in that ocean, people still haven’t gotten their heads around the big problem that plastics pose.
A recent discovery announced last month should finally get plastics the attention they deserve.
For the first time, researchers found evidence of plastic particles in human blood. A university study of 22 people discovered that more than 75% of them had plastic in their blood.
The study was published in the journal “Environment International” and was conducted by researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, The Hague, the Netherlands.
Researchers haven’t determined what the presence of plastics means for human health. That will require more research, but plastics are not something anyone would expect to find in blood.
Man created the plastics used in today’s food packaging and other products; they are not found in nature. The man who first synthesized plastic in 1869 won a prize for finding a substitute for ivory. The quest for ivory used in billiard balls was causing the slaughter of elephants and declines in herds.
Plastics revolutionized packaging and also are used in everything from cars to life-saving medical equipment. But they also are clogging landfills and oceans. They are entangling ocean fish, reptiles and mammals and killing them.
They show up in their digestive systems. Researchers have found sea turtles for whom plastics have become 74% of their diets. In 2019, a young whale in the Philippines died and was found to have 88 pounds of plastic in its stomach. Marine experts said it likely died of malnutrition.
It is a good bet that plastics in humans won’t be any more beneficial than they are for whales and turtles. The news should spur innovation and changes in the way we live.
We must clean up the mess or risk following turtles and whales to unnecessary and untimely illness and demise.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
