Monday morning quarterbacking is a great pastime for football pundits and sidewalk supervisors. It’s a stunningly bad idea in the middle of a pandemic.
However, Idaho’s Senate leaders are exploring the idea of stripping the Governor’s Office of the emergency power to issue stay-at-home orders and to shut down businesses to stop the spread of a deadly disease like COVID-19 coronavirus.
Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, did both last spring to the dismay of disgruntled legislators in his own party.
The legislators want to make the power of the administrative branch of government their own. They want a blank check to spend tax money to convene special sessions of the Legislature any time a few members feel like it.
Under Idaho law, only the governor can call the Legislature into an expensive emergency session. Even a legislative majority cannot do that, let alone a handful of fringe legislators. The governor must state the purposes for which he convenes a special session, and the Legislature has no power to act on any other subjects.
The law respects the taxpayers’ pocketbook and prevents the ideological tail of any majority party from wagging the dog.
Coronavirus is raging in Idaho. Senate leaders would do better to use their energy to get more rapid testing, which could keep schools and businesses open and preserve jobs.
They should shore up the ranks of contact tracers. They should employ their power to prevent hospitals and medical workers from collapsing. They should use their campaign skills to convince doubters to wear masks.
They should stop the useless Monday morning blather, get off the sidelines and get in the game.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In