Today, the Idaho Mountain Express and Guide’s staff hit its 17th day in a row of pushing out news and information about the invasion of the COVID-19 virus. Staffers rose to the threat by doing the job of getting the facts out.
We post local stories daily as Breaking News on mtexpress.com and push them through News Update emails and Facebook. Readers can sign up for News Updates on the website. We update the “Coronavirus Info” section on the website regularly with national links and local roundups. Print news will come out as usual.
Web metrics show that 200,000 visitors used the website in the past 30 days, three times the usual.
We will continue to do our job and also to work with advertising clients who want to connect with the wide print and web readership.
The best tools to fight the viral threat are widely disseminated facts. The Express has always offered free access. Like every other business, we now face economic challenges.
Readers who wish to help support ongoing local news operations can now donate through a button at the top of our web page.
As Blaine County is Idaho’s COVID-19 hotspot, residents must do everything within their power to slow it down. Facts are useful only if people use them. We urge you to practice preventive measures and to obey the shelter-in-place order. Such measures are published in the paper and on our website in English and Spanish. More detailed information may be found on the websites of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the Idaho South Central Public Health District. Local telephone hotlines are also available.
Most newspaper staffers are working remotely, but can be reached through our main phone line, 208-726-8060, or published email addresses. The line is manned weekdays. Evenings and weekends, calls are forwarded.
Be safe and keep in touch. We’re all in this together.
-Pam Morris, Publisher
Thanks Mt Express, I'll give ya a pat on the back. Might have a lot of disagreements on this discussion but it does show they all read your paper. Good Luck People!
