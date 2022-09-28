In the mid-1970s, then-Mayor Jerry Seiffert proposed a radical idea: Ketchum should have a bus system and fares should be zero. That model for mass transit should be replicated across the country.
Getting in the car and going somewhere is not free. It just seems like it because no one collects money when the car is turned on. Taxes pay for the necessary infrastructure. If getting on a bus was just as hassle-free as getting in a car, people would ride more often.
When Sun Valley Company ended its policy of dropping off skiers between resort properties and Bald Mountain, city buses became a necessity for visitors to access businesses in Ketchum. Buses could also eliminate the hassles of parking, traffic and driving on snow by drivers unfamiliar with slick roads.
Free worked in Ketchum then. Now, it is beginning to work in much larger cities.
Former Kansas City Transportation Authority CEO Robbie Makinen pushed his city into moving to free public transit. In less wealthy cities like Kansas City, fares bring in only 10% of what is needed to run the system. “We have a $100 million budget. You could not tell me that I couldn’t walk in there and find 10%.”
For Makinen and for Mayor Michele Wu of Boston, who is proposing the same strategy for Boston, the issue isn’t the size of the take in a fare box. It is the social impact that access to transportation can have.
Wu wrote in a 2019 op-ed in The Boston Globe, “Free transportation is the single biggest step we would take toward economic mobility, racial equity and climate justice.”
A 2019 Harvard study noted that the foundation for equitable access to opportunities is the ability to get around to connect to those opportunities. That factor, the study found, was more closely linked to a family’s ability to rise out of poverty than educational test scores or community safety. The average commute time to work is always longer for those on the bottom of the corporate ladder than those on the top.
Access to transportation allows people to get to doctors, libraries, job interviews, grocery stores, daycare and all the other places on life’s to-do list. Families with unreliable transportation or that have limited funds to spend on public systems miss the opportunities those with good private transportation take for granted.
Free transportation isn’t just for the poor. Or, at least, it shouldn’t be. Using any public transportation should be a pleasant experience. The biggest impediment is the hassle factor. Not having to hunt for correct cash or a fare card just to get on goes a long way to eliminating that hassle.
Good mass transit is critical not only to address climate issues, but also to narrow economic gaps. Free fares aren’t a giveaway. As Ketchum proved, free fares make the system work for everyone.
