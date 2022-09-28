In the mid-1970s, then-Mayor Jerry Seiffert proposed a radical idea: Ketchum should have a bus system and fares should be zero. That model for mass transit should be replicated across the country.

Getting in the car and going somewhere is not free. It just seems like it because no one collects money when the car is turned on. Taxes pay for the necessary infrastructure. If getting on a bus was just as hassle-free as getting in a car, people would ride more often.

When Sun Valley Company ended its policy of dropping off skiers between resort properties and Bald Mountain, city buses became a necessity for visitors to access businesses in Ketchum. Buses could also eliminate the hassles of parking, traffic and driving on snow by drivers unfamiliar with slick roads.

