Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature had an opportunity to save the lives of many people who overdose on opioids. Instead, they opted to approve what likely will turn out to be a lethal law.
In its winter session, the overwhelmingly Republican Legislature approved H.B. 350. It limits access to an easy-to-administer drug that can reverse a potentially fatal opioid overdose in just minutes. The drug can be administered as a nasal spray.
In four lines of text, the new law will prohibit all but first responders in Idaho from receiving federal grant funds for naloxone, which is also known as Narcan. The law will go into effect in July.
The four lines were a tiny part of a six-page budget appropriations bill for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The bill was introduced on March 21, part of a flurry late in the legislative session. It found its way to the desk of the governor, who signed it on April 4.
Little expressed concern about the four lines but signed the bill anyway.
The delegation from District 26, which includes Blaine County, split on the bill.
Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, voted yes. Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue voted no. Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, voted no. Taylor is a former firefighter and paramedic.
The Idaho Statesman reported that it obtained records that showed that Department of Health and Welfare officials had analyzed the effect of the four lines and concluded that if the law had been in effect last year that opioid overdose deaths could have been four times higher.
In comments to that newspaper, Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, a freshman legislator who proposed the limit on grant funds, said, “I just wanted to make sure that it’s [naloxone] actually going out to the right people, people that we can actually educate and give training.”
His argument for specialized training doesn’t hold water.
Instructions on how to administer naloxone are easy to understand and use. They are as simple as those for defibrillators which are available in many public spaces.
Groups of first responders opposed the funding prohibition that also will make widespread distribution of naloxone difficult and often impossible.
They know that the opioid antidote needs to be easy to get and administered quickly, especially if the person who has overdosed has stopped breathing. They know delay can be deadly.
Of course, organizations that have naloxone on site should make sure employees know how to use it.
There’s a strong chance that the new law’s four little lines will inflict a cruel and unnecessary punishment on people who themselves may be victims of a pharmaceutical industry that once wrongly insisted that opioid painkillers are not addictive.
The four little lines in the law are more than inadvertent political malpractice. They are lethal lawmaking by a Republican majority that lets the flames of misinformed belief consume the facts.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
