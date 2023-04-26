Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature had an opportunity to save the lives of many people who overdose on opioids. Instead, they opted to approve what likely will turn out to be a lethal law.

In its winter session, the overwhelmingly Republican Legislature approved H.B. 350. It limits access to an easy-to-administer drug that can reverse a potentially fatal opioid overdose in just minutes. The drug can be administered as a nasal spray.

In four lines of text, the new law will prohibit all but first responders in Idaho from receiving federal grant funds for naloxone, which is also known as Narcan. The law will go into effect in July.

