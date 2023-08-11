Idaho has something in common with Florida and it’s not that people in these states love orange juice. Both have Legislatures and governors that are trying to slap duct tape on educators’ mouths and straitjacket students’ minds.
In 2021 legislative session, the Idaho Legislature passed and the governor signed the No Public Funds for Abortion Act that banned state funds from being used to “procure, counsel in favor, refer to or perform an abortion.”
In other words, not only will the state not pay for abortions, it will not finance any institution including universities in which people talk about abortion. With the two little words “refer to” the Legislature lit the fuse of the dynamite that could destroy higher education in Idaho.
Violators can be charged with misdemeanors or felonies, face prison time of up to 14 years, lose their jobs and be ordered to pay back public funds.
A group of Idaho professors have sued the state claiming that the prohibition is a violation of their constitutional rights to free speech and due process.
Florida just did Idaho one better and showed how such prohibitions could destroy education.
Not only has Florida banned abortion after six weeks, before women know they are pregnant, it is working on banning science education around gender. It just discovered that this is a slippery slope.
Last week, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. proclaimed that high schools would violate state law if they offered Advanced Placement Psychology that included discussions of sexual orientation and gender identify.
This week, he changed his mind and left educators with a severe case of whiplash.
The Florida law in question is known as the “Don’t Say Gay” act that outlawed education on sexual orientation and gender identity, a law interpreted to apply to grades K-12.
The commissioner didn’t say why he changed his mind. It’s likely that it dawned on him that such a ban could not be confined to psychology classes, just like Idaho’s prohibition on referring to abortion.
Psychology is not a single subject. It encompasses genetics, biochemistry, zoology, physiology, endocrinology and neurobiology. Broadly applied, the ban logically would have extended to classes on medicine, sociology, economics and law as well.
The commissioner’s about face illustrates the absurdity of trying to micromanage education by making the teaching of scientific research illegal if it makes legislators uncomfortable or contradicts their personal beliefs.
Unless laws like these in Idaho and Florida are stopped by the courts or at the ballot box, it’s anyone’s guess what will follow.
Will conservative legislatures next order textbooks to be burned to keep unsavory science out of the hands of students?
Will professors be hounded out of their jobs by prosecutors who launch crusades against politically incorrect knowledge?
Will teachers be left with sex education courses that have been boiled down to the old Victorian tale that storks deliver babies?
Legislators in Florida and Idaho should quit trying to micromanage education, stash the straitjackets and do something constructive like making higher education affordable again.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Bravo Idaho and Florida! The promotion of murder should indeed be illegal!
