Idaho has something in common with Florida and it’s not that people in these states love orange juice. Both have Legislatures and governors that are trying to slap duct tape on educators’ mouths and straitjacket students’ minds.

In 2021 legislative session, the Idaho Legislature passed and the governor signed the No Public Funds for Abortion Act that banned state funds from being used to “procure, counsel in favor, refer to or perform an abortion.”

In other words, not only will the state not pay for abortions, it will not finance any institution including universities in which people talk about abortion. With the two little words “refer to” the Legislature lit the fuse of the dynamite that could destroy higher education in Idaho.

