Timely mail delivery is something on which people of every political persuasion should be able to agree.
Everyone can be peeved—or worse—when mail is tardy or doesn’t arrive at all. Theoretically, everyone wants the you’ve-got-no-mail problem solved.
U.S. Postal Service customers in the Wood River Valley have been vocal about poor delivery and leaned on their city councils to do something, anything.
A simple web search pops up news stories about complaints from thousands of postal customers in rural communities all over the U.S. who are frustrated and angry.
Delivery problems have hit the news in California, Colorado, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Washington, Tennessee and Vermont.
They have experienced the same delays that have plagued post offices in Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue.
Critical medicines, driver’s licenses, tax-filing materials, and retirement and disability payments have arrived late or not at all. People who pay bills by mail may face utility shutoffs, late fees and bad credit ratings.
Mailers who ship through private carriers don’t know if the carrier will deliver their product to a customer’s door or if it will land in the hands of the USPS.
Local postal box holders who order items online also don’t know—until the post office stamps it “Return to Sender” for lack of a box number. This is the case even when a retailer or government agency refuses to allow a box number to be entered on an electronic order.
For their part, postal workers have reported suddenly being inundated with thousands of packages they are unable to handle.
Seven Colorado towns are looking at legal action against the Postal Service. For years, mail has been months late and people have been forced to stand in outdoor lines for hours just to pick up mail.
Colorado lawyers reportedly are examining potential violations of the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act and the Last Mile Delivery contracts with private carriers.
Under the act, USPS is required to “preserve regular and effective access to postal services in all communities .”
The last-mile contracts may be crushing the ability of small post offices to do so.
It shouldn’t take a lawsuit to fix the problems.
USPS is a quasi-governmental federal agency that is part of the executive branch. With 600,000 employees, it is the third largest employer in the nation.
The U.S. president appoints its 11-member board of directors, and the board appoints the postmaster general who runs operations.
President Trump appointed Louis DeJoy postmaster general in 2020. Turmoil within the already beleaguered agency has only gotten worse in the three years since.
Trump had endorsed turning USPS into a private company that could reduce costs by reducing the number of days of mail delivery, stopping doorstep service and centralizing delivery points.
Privatizing the USPS would make rural delivery worse, not better. It would leave individuals, businesses and government to the all too often untender mercies of bottom-line corporate America.
The president’s office and members of Congress should get involved and fix the problems.
You’ve-got-no-mail shouldn’t be an option.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I requested the IME to cover this more extensively back in December when things were so messed up. You did not do so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In