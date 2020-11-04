National changes that should be made too often happen slowly, if at all. Google founder Eric Schmidt noted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that dire circumstances can bring “10 years of change instantly.”
This presidential election, held in the midst of a reality altered by a new and deadly virus, has brought America’s electoral process into sharp relief. The country must adopt Schmidt’s observation about how quickly changes can come if America hopes to remain a democracy.
The Electoral College must go. This intensely nondemocratic system reflects the founders’ assumption that landed, aristocratic white men were the only people worth listening to and that a true democracy of undisciplined voters would be dangerous.
Their invention has produced presidents favored by the loser of the popular vote twice in the last two decades alone. The disconnect in 2016, when the Electoral College vote went to Donald Trump, was the largest since 1876 when Rutherford B. Hayes was actually chosen by an election commission.
The winner-take-all way in which most states allocate their electors allows campaigns to focus on only a handful of states. The voters in most other states, from the biggest to the smallest, get zero visits from either the candidates or their surrogates. Democrats don’t go to California and Republicans don’t go to Texas, except to raise money. Rarely does anyone bother with Oklahoma or Kentucky or Idaho.
Difficult though it may be, the Electoral College should be eliminated by constitutional amendment. The popular vote, tallied as a whole, should pick the president and vice president.
The voting window when ballots may be cast should be formally extended and nationally consistent. Voting in person on a Tuesday serves only to suppress access. While that outcome might be favored by a minority trying to hold on to power, it is anathema to any belief in democracy.
Early voting and voting by mail work. There is no evidence that opening up access to voters results in election fraud. There is unlikely to be any this year. Instead, the pandemic-motivated expansion of ways to cast a ballot has helped produce a historic turnout.
With instant communication and a culturally, racially and economically diverse population, America should fulfill its dream as a democratic model for the world and fix its election processes.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
First of all we are a republic and that is why we have an electoral college. Second, the popular vote really means nothing because a huge number of people don't vote because their vote is meaningless in states like CA and NY and would not be in a popular vote.
Did anyone else notice that the CNN coverage of swing States, county-by-county, seemed to be signaling that 'here are the counties where votes must be 'found' (fabricated) for Biden (sorry, Harris)' before the count is complete? Once FL was won by Trump, their analysis quickly moved on to NC, PA, MI, GA, WI.
How refreshing to hear the opinions of An absolute communist. You obviously aren’t old enough to remember Khrushchev pounding his shoe on the podium in 1959. You are accomplishing all his goals. If Biden wins we will become a bankrupt dysfunctional socialist society and you can pat yourself on the back for helping to kill the American way of life
