The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to twice refuse to list the wolverine as an endangered species is a personal insult to the people of the Wood River Valley.
A lawsuit filed earlier this month by a long list of conservation groups to challenge Fish and Wildlife’s refusal is a welcome development.
The valley long ago chose to make the wolverine Wood River High School’s mascot—an inspired choice.
The valley and its people have a lot in common with the wolverine. We are dependent upon good snowpack. We think nothing of roaming hundreds of miles just to look around or to search for a mate. We are fierce, independent and wired to survive in sometimes harsh conditions.
Only an estimated 300 wolverines are left in the Lower 48 states, and things aren’t looking good for them. The snowpack that they use for travel and denning is getting thinner, and winters are getting shorter, because of climate change.
Seeking snow at ever higher elevations may not help them because of disturbance to their dens by more and more humans recreating on skis and snowmobiles in the same high places.
Matthew Bishop, lead lawyer in the lawsuit, asserted that public records show that Fish and Wildlife Services “decided not to protect wolverines from day one and then worked backwards to figure out how to make the decision stick.”
If a federal judge sides with Bishop and the conservation coalition, it will be the second time the agency has lost on the wolverine question. The first was in 2016.
The wolverine is clearly endangered and needs all the protections available under the law. The people of the Wood River Valley don’t want to lose the living manifestation of their independent spirit.
