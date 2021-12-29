Americans never call the United States a backward nation. Maybe we should, because backward is where federal spending will take us unless lawmakers execute a course correction in the coming months.
Just before Christmas, intra-party negotiations on President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better domestic spending proposal failed. The stock market dropped as Wall Street analysts cut future growth projections. Even though negotiations among Democrats may revive some version of the bill, the final total is likely to be smaller.
Earlier in December, members of both parties overwhelmingly voted to rain cash on the military. A $768 billion defense spending bill, $27 billion more than President Biden had asked for, passed without media fanfare or much public notice.
The bill totals more than was spent in any year except 2011, when the U.S. was at war in both Afghanistan and Iraq. Justification was simple. The growing threat of China! China! China!
A hot war with 1.4 billion people who possess advanced technology is a daunting prospect. But the growing threat from China is not about an old school military conflict. Instead, heavy investments in infrastructure and resource extraction in Africa and South America are turning China into a significant economic and political adversary in arenas where the United States has dominated since World War II.
When it comes to spending taxpayer money, politicians are far more comfortable thumping their chests than showing care and compassion.
Many American homes still lack basic sewer and clean water systems. Food insecurity is so rampant across the U.S. that organizations like Feeding America and Feed the Children rival grocery store chains in the scope of their operations.
These kinds of basic human needs were American problems long before 2020.
Despite having the world’s largest economy, America falls behind many other industrialized countries in measurements of health-care outcomes, family-leave policies and environmental cleanliness. A 2019 United Nations Children’s Fund report on children’s wellness markers ranked the U.S. fourth from the bottom in a list of 41 countries.
Sophisticated foreign policy and international relations are covered by the catchphrase “national security” when defense spending gets a thumbs up with little discussion, and the gravy train moves on.
On the other hand, domestic spending gets nickle-and-dimed to death in negotiations with a couple of Democrats while 50 Republicans refuse to talk at all. The American people can do nothing but wait.
The Senate should pass a robust Build Back Better program soon. America can and should begin to spend a little less on guns and more on butter.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
