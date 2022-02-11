“Fake it until you make it” is a commonly cited approach to addressing the difficulties that life throws at people. We wish it were so, but faking it won’t overcome today’s “Big C” threats to humanity: COVID and Climate Change.
With the omicron variant beginning to subside in the U.S., governors, legislators and local elected officials are throwing off restrictive preventive measures like a stifling down coat in a heat wave.
In Idaho, they are ignoring hospitals, medical clinics and health-care workers that are cracking under the strain of too many patients and being forced to make hard decisions about the kind of care patients can receive.
Such facts made no difference to the Ketchum City Council.
The council dismissed the view of a local emergency room physician who has been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic.
Instead, it heeded Mayor Neil Bradshaw’s baseless plea that masks harm children, grabbed onto the declining infection trend line like a political lifeline and voted 3-1 to end the city’s mask mandate. Only Council President Courtney Hamilton objected.
The council should have extended the mandate at least through the long Presidents Day holiday, because infections skyrocket in mountain resort towns after crowded holidays. Its vote was an exercise in wishful thinking.
The city of Sun Valley heeded the facts and extended its mask mandate.
For its part, the Idaho Legislature is contemplating a bill that would make emergency mask mandates by governments or private businesses illegal under any circumstances. This would be just astoundingly stupid and dangerous.
It would be great if COVID-19 could be wished away. It would be great not to wear masks or have to spend time on the couch waiting for vaccine-induced aches and chills to evaporate. It would be great to win the lottery.
As a nation, we also seem to be trying to wish away climate change. Despite warnings from climate scientists, there is no national or international plan to lower the Earth’s rising temperature. We bumble on and do nothing while fires, floods and failed crops increase.
No vaccine exists that will force the mercury down as quickly as vaccines have driven COVID into retreat.
The solution for the Big Cs is playing out in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
No snowboarder can fake a 1440 or a 1080 spin in the halfpipe. No ski racer can tell the clock what their time “really” was in the Olympic downhill. No figure skater can fake a perfect landing after a quad jump.
Many athletes wish for medals. Few get them. Winning Olympic athletes use a PPP system: “Plan, Prepare and Perform.” Along the way, they learn from failure and fix what’s wrong. They persevere, practice and prevail.
Idaho, the nation and the world need to adopt an Olympic mindset to triumph over the challenges before us. Faking it won’t work.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
We can’t raise or lower the earths temperature. It rises and freezes on its own. Can’t tell the weather the next day but a century from now. Last few weeks has been cold. Warm weather causes more things to grow and is more leaden anyway.
