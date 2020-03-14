Local action to stem coronavirus speeded up after the first confirmed local case was announced today, Saturday.
Late in the day, officials closed local schools through Sunday, April 5. Kudos for that. This is the kind of decisive action needed to fight COVID-19, the new highly contagious virus.
The Blaine County Commissioners, local city officials, health professionals, businesses and schools should stick together to continue to ramp up against the virus. The fight should be no holds barred.
No one really knows how many local cases exist because of lack of testing. Containing the spread now will require residents and visitors to be vigilant about recommended hygiene and social-distancing practices. It will require additional concerted actions by local public officials, and businesses.
Foremost, we must slow the spread locally so that St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center isn’t overwhelmed and its medical team can continue to treat all who need more intensive care as the numbers of infected people grow. Slowing contagion over coming months will give researchers time to develop a vaccine.
Examples of effective measures in place at other medical centers include testing and screening staff, patients and visitors outside buildings before they enter main buildings. Also, remote video consultations between doctors and patients would help.
On Saturday, reporters were screened before they met with President Trump in a press conference. An official took the temperature of every reporter that entered the room. One reporter with a slightly elevated temperature was turned away.
What’s good for the president should be good for every American.
Under Idaho law, cities have the power to enact ordinances to preserve public health, prevent introduction of contagious diseases into their city and to make and enforce quarantine laws within five miles of their cities (Idaho Code 50-304). Our cities should look at this and get going.
Businesses can step up by taking their own preventative measures, and encouraging grocery and pharmacy delivery. This would prevent customers from sharing commercial spaces and surfaces where the virus may lurk.
Every resident and visitor needs to take personal responsibility to stop the spread by meticulously practicing handwashing, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces and obeying what may be controversial public constraints put into place.
We must quit ignoring the advice of health experts and use the power of local and state government to lock down the virus. Given the relative lack of action at the federal and state levels, our local governments need to continue to exercise the legal powers they possess in defense of citizens.
With every day that goes by, the risk grows exponentially. Slow response will mean more virus victims, more deaths and more economic fallout. Best to confront the virus now with everything we have.
The unknown elderly community could over load our medical services really fast, the ski season is mostly over, shut it all down.
It would be amazing if we could one day look back on all this and laugh about how we geared up and collectively blew this out of the water. It's great to see that so many here are saying yes to the measures that can buy us time so we do not have a 1918 on our hands. Let us now hope that covid will not become endemic, like influenza returning each year to take our most vulnerable.
'What’s good for the president SHOULD be good for every American" In most cases that would be true but when you have a guy like Dumbo Donnie standing up and lying to the American public about the severity of the virus and then having to be corrected by leading doctors and scientists, you see how inept he is when dealing with a crisis.
Would you prefer we just nuke China ? Calm down dude. Your getting your blood pressure worked up and going to give yourself a heart attack. Take a walk, or a hike. The weather is great.
Just stating the obvious. Actually I'm quite chill. I've got my stash of TP, hand sanitizer, and my pantry and freezer are well stocked so no worries. In times like this it would be nice if we had a straight shooting leader who speaks the truth and was well prepared for this pandemic (he had plenty of notice before hand) and more interested in our well being then his own chances of being reelected.
Meanwhile Sun Valley Resort just acting like nothing is happening and Vail Resorts just closed all there resorts and will pay all their employees during this time. Where are the Holdings? Why are the elected officials continuing to stick there heads in the sand?
Be prudent in daily activities. This is real! Its in our country and i feel like we need to show why we are a “United States”.
Stay safe and wash them hands...
Amen. These are our country men and women and we need to be calm and do our part. Stop begging the gov to solve everything and start taking responsibility for ourselves and our communities.
