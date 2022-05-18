Today, the day after primary elections, voters will have a good idea of where Idaho could be headed. We hope those who prevailed in the primaries want to hit the reset button on extremism, to solve real problems and to reject so-called problems ginned up by political think tanks and focus groups for no other reason than to rile people up.
Idaho’s real problems are not the straw men with the names Woke Culture and Medical Freedom. They do not include the catchall phrase “federal overreach” that has no meaning and no use except to try to drive a wedge between Idahoans and the rest of America. They do not include librarians and libraries that contain books that may challenge conventional thinking.
Idaho’s real problems?
The lowest per pupil spending on public schools of any state. A backlog of needs for repair of roads, bridges and schools. A rock-bottom rate of just 37% of students who go on to college, down even from the not-so-shiny pre-pandemic level of 46%.
Crushing education debt for those who do seek higher education. Lack of affordable housing for young people to rent or to buy. Wages that are not competitive and not keeping up with inflation.
Lack of support for working families with kids. Lack of healthy and affordable options for seniors who need care in their later years. Lack of treatment for mental illness and drug abuse.
Books are not Idaho’s problem. Yet, the Nampa School Board just voted to remove and destroy 22 books from school libraries because of unexamined allegations that they contain pornography.
Women’s choices of contraception methods are no one else’s problem. Yet, a leading state legislator had to clarify recent comments that raised fears that contraception could be the next target for a ban after abortion becomes illegal.
Educational indoctrination and lack of “school choice,” another name for public funding of religious schools, are not problems either. Yet, many campaign sound bites listed them as top issues.
Whereto, Idaho? It’s time to for state lawmakers and local officials to deal with real issues, not fearful fakes
