The Whereas Section of any official document is usually boring boilerplate. Not so the section in Ketchum’s new Interim Ordinance on development.

It tells the story of what has happened to the town in just three years and what led up to it. It is an attempt to set things right.

One whereas is eye-popping. It states that while the city’s normal growth rate was 1% a year, from 2019 to 2020 the population increased by 25%.

Load comments