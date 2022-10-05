The Whereas Section of any official document is usually boring boilerplate. Not so the section in Ketchum’s new Interim Ordinance on development.
It tells the story of what has happened to the town in just three years and what led up to it. It is an attempt to set things right.
One whereas is eye-popping. It states that while the city’s normal growth rate was 1% a year, from 2019 to 2020 the population increased by 25%.
Another whereas is worthy of raised eyebrows. From 2010 to 2020, the city averaged nine new housing units built per year, a drop from the average of 15 units per year produced between 1990 and 2009.
This is not just a 40% reduction. It is evidence of the blind faith that previous elected officials put in the free market’s ability to produce enough housing for local workers.
Another whereas is a headache. The city lost 475 long-term rental and owned housing units in the past 13 years.
The Whereas Section also contains this damning fact: “More than half of the city’s housing stock was built before 1980.”
The section outlines life in Ketchum today: business closures, others short-staffed with shortened hours. It lacks one word, “exhausted.”
To read the document is to learn that attempts have been made to undermine higher density buildings. It is also to learn that some of the city’s own zoning laws contradict its guiding document, the Comprehensive Plan.
The Interim Ordinance, the fraternal twin of what may become a permanent ordinance, is intended to stop the bleeding. Its provisions will touch nearly every part of town.
It will, no doubt, draw opposition. The question for opponents must be, “Wherefore is your solution that keeps Ketchum alive and vibrant?”
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
