Parents of students in the Blaine County School District should weigh in heavily on the district’s latest proposal or they could be faced with an unwelcome surprise.
The district needs to hear from parents on the idea of ending the school day much earlier on Wednesdays and adding 12 minutes to classroom hours the other four days a week.
The district wants to give teachers more time to plan by releasing elementary students at 1:10 p.m., one hour and 20 minutes earlier than usual on Wednesdays. Secondary students would be released at 1:50 p.m., one hour and 45 minutes earlier.
This could be a problem, especially for parents who work during the day. It is already difficult for most families to work out conflicts between school hours and jobs.
Fewer hours at school would increase costs of after-school care for families that can ill afford to pay more. Increasing classroom hours on other days likely wouldn’t offset increased costs. After-school programs would not suddenly become more numerous even though the district is asking providers to increase and expand them.
Kids without after-school options could be left on their own far longer than before, which is hard on those of younger ages.
Every summer, long before the first day of school, parents sweat the details of finding enriching and safe after-school activities. Local programs are packed, understaffed and can be difficult to find.
The district is inviting parents to comment—and they should. Comments may be submitted through the district’s website or when the Board of Trustees meets.
The district should take its time on this and make sure it’s a win for kids and families before making such a major change.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
For once I’m in total agreement with an IME editorial. It would have been nice for them to provide a link to the comment site. The whole approach to public education is broken. Why do we follow an agricultural calendar in the Information Age? It is a family and worker unfriendly system that relies on many non-profits to stitch together the solution. Many kids have to go to afterschool programs run by local non-profits so that their parents can work. We are fortunate in this community that so many people step up to fund the Y and the IHDF and other who pick up the slack that our public education system cannot provide. Other communities are not so fortunate. And the pity the kids who are buffeted by Tik Tok challenges that destroy bathrooms or encourage the abuse of teachers. In this same issue of the IME we read about a patter of racist incidents. Last year it was anti-Semitism. And then, one we get the kids through the school system, what is there for them to aspire to do in a low wage tourist economy, where the largest tourist employer imports workers to keep its wages depressed? We need to do some thinking about what kind of a community, what kind of an economy, and what kind of an education we want to be able to offer the children of the WRV.
