Parents of students in the Blaine County School District should weigh in heavily on the district’s latest proposal or they could be faced with an unwelcome surprise.

The district needs to hear from parents on the idea of ending the school day much earlier on Wednesdays and adding 12 minutes to classroom hours the other four days a week.

The district wants to give teachers more time to plan by releasing elementary students at 1:10 p.m., one hour and 20 minutes earlier than usual on Wednesdays. Secondary students would be released at 1:50 p.m., one hour and 45 minutes earlier.

Load comments