A new bill that will come before the Idaho House State Affairs committee is a power grab that would deny potentially large numbers of voters from participating in primary elections.
House Bill 439 would require voters not registered with any party to declare an affiliation in mid-March to qualify to vote in the May primary election. The deadline for affiliation would be the same as the deadline for candidates to declare their candidacy for office.
The bill would have three damaging effects.
It could deprive potential voters of knowledge of who will be on the primary ballot, even though most candidates declare long before the deadline.
It would inhibit voting in primary elections because, unlike general elections, most voters aren’t attuned to their intricacies. Under present law, undeclared voters can declare an affiliation with a particular party when they go to the polls on primary election day.
While new voters would still be able to register to vote the same day of the election, the bill would block their ability to do so if they hadn’t declared their affiliation previously.
The sponsor of the new restriction, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, characterized the bill as just a bit of legislative housekeeping to match the deadline for party declaration with the declaration deadline for voters who had previously declared an affiliation.
If the bill passes, its effect will go far beyond mere legal tidying up. It will grievously depress the numbers of primary election voters.
Primaries rarely attract large numbers. Party faithful usually determine the outcome. However, today’s ideological fractures within Idaho’s dominant Republican Party are making primaries a battleground in the extreme right-wing’s quest to rid the general election ballot of middle-of-the-road candidates.
The bill is Idaho-style voter suppression, pure and simple. It should have no place here.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
