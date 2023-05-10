Hailey’s 22-year-old wastewater treatment plant needs $6 million in repairs to its failing systems.

Voters will be asked to approve a revenue bond issue in next Tuesday’s election that would enable the city to pay for the repairs.

They should not hesitate to vote yes for the bond issue because the consequences of failing to do so could shut down businesses, make homes uninhabitable, leave the city unsafe and convert the Big Wood River into a flowing sewer full of dead fish and algae blooms.

