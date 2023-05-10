Hailey’s 22-year-old wastewater treatment plant needs $6 million in repairs to its failing systems.
Voters will be asked to approve a revenue bond issue in next Tuesday’s election that would enable the city to pay for the repairs.
They should not hesitate to vote yes for the bond issue because the consequences of failing to do so could shut down businesses, make homes uninhabitable, leave the city unsafe and convert the Big Wood River into a flowing sewer full of dead fish and algae blooms.
The city also could be fined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violations of the provisions of a federal permit that allows it to discharge treated wastewater into the river.
The plant’s mushrooming problems eventually could threaten worker safety, according to the plant manager.
This newspaper reported on the plant’s many problems in an article (“What to know about Hailey’s $6 million wastewater bond,” published April 19) that can be found online at www.mtexpress.com.
Hailey is a pretty town. Fixing the treatment plant will keep it that way. The bond’s cost plus interest could run to $10.8 million over 20 years.
The cost to individual households is modest, between $6.60 and $8 per month. Over time, this will look like a bargain given the unthinkable costs of doing nothing and risking the plant’s total collapse.
Hailey voters should do themselves and their neighbors a favor by giving this revenue bond a green light next week.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
(3) comments
Five million dollars in interest to be paid on a six million dollar loan?
Over 20 yrs, it works out to be a 4% loan. Cheaper than current rates
4.5%
