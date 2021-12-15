The federal government’s requirement that businesses with more than 100 employees require vaccinations against COVID-19 is stalled by court challenges. State and local governments are not imposing requirements either.
It’s now up to private businesses to demand that both employees and customers present proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
This will be critically important in the Sun Valley area this winter to keep the rate of viral spread low for both residents and visitors.
It’s not just the hospitable thing to do in an area where local livelihoods depend on the visitors that come to enjoy winter. It’s the smart thing to do if we are to have a prosperous winter season unmarred by COVID catastrophe.
Healthy vaccination policies will mean healthy vacations and healthier revenues. They will keep the area from ending up on any list of the 10 most infected places not to visit.
Providing proof of vaccination should not be a political issue in a nation in which 61% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Nor should it be in Blaine County.
Locals enthusiastically voted with their feet. They lined up, rolled up their sleeves and 78% of those over the age of 5 were fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, according to the Idaho Division of Public Health.
This is by far the highest vaccination rate in the state. If vax rates were ranked like votes in an election, Blaine County’s would be called a landslide of approval. The will of the majority is clear.
One of the enduring psycho-social side effects of the now two-year-old pandemic is heightened sensitivity about public places where COVID-19 may spread more rapidly. This sensitivity has left many people, even vaccinated people who may suffer break-through infections, with heightened levels of anxiety about indoor gatherings.
Businesses can reduce that anxiety by asking customers to present vaccination cards. Businesses have the legal right to determine if they will welcome unvaccinated customers inside their doors—or not.
Requiring customers to be vaccinated, particularly in settings like bars and restaurants where masks may be removed, would help allay anxiety about this airborne plague.
Visitors will soon pour in to partake of the joys of Bald Mountain this holiday season. Businesses should keep everyone safe and merry by requiring proof of vaccination for entry.
It’s a small ask that will ensure a safe and successful winter season for all.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
The part no one wants to discuss is that people with the vaccine can still get Covid, they can spread Covid. The first people in this country to test positive with Omicron were vaccinated.
…and they are alive, and not in the hospital.
“healthier revenues”? Businesses in this valley know better. They know a requirement like that will put them out of business. Most businesses aren’t even requiring masks.
IME, why are you telling businesses to require vaccine passports yet I am unvaccinated and still able to read this paper? Put your money where your mouth is and quit being hypocrites. Require a passport to read this online or get it in stores and see what happens.
"Require a passport", they do, you pay $68 a year. No pay, No read.
