Ketchum was a lot different in 1978, the year that the first resort-cities local-option sales tax went into effect.
Before the tax, primarily paid by visitors, property-tax payers carried the burden of funding all city services.
Residential streets were unpaved. A private company delivered the city’s drinking water through leaking wooden pipes.
The Blaine County School District and Sun Valley Co. owned the only bus fleets in the area.
Sewer volumes threatened the water quality in the Big Wood River. A treatment pool periodically overflowed and untreated waste ended up in the river.
City Hall was a small, drafty building on Main Street that included police offices the size of a walk-in closet.
Street Department mechanics kept creaky, second-hand equipment running with chewing gum and paperclips. The volunteer Fire Department saved foundations, but often lost buildings. Winter snow piled up faster than city plows could move it.
In comparison, today’s city services are stellar thanks to the LOT. Ketchum is the envy of other cities in the state with 2022’s property tax revenues estimated at nearly $5.2 million and original LOT revenues at $2.4 million.
Without the LOT, Ketchum’s quality of life would be far poorer. Property owners would face crushing taxes for essential capital improvements—or go without.
Businesses and individuals would not have high-performing emergency services to turn to in times of trouble or reap the benefits of public transportation.
It’s time that all residents and businesses recognize how useful and important the LOT is to making Ketchum an Idaho gem.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
