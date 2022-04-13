In his bid for re-election, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, once a moderate, is trying to out-right the extreme right wing of the Republican Party.
In a two-faced decision not to use his veto stamp, Little signed a bill that would ban most abortions in Idaho while calling the bill “unwise.” That’s an understatement for a draconian law.
Before Little signed the bill, the Idaho Attorney General’s office said it likely is unconstitutional.
Little signed the bill despite that opinion.
He issued a statement that said, “While I support the pro-life policy in this legislation, I fear the novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise.”
The law would allow the families of pregnant women and the families of rapists to sue abortion providers for the minimum amount of $20,000 plus legal fees.
Little wrote, “Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties.” He concluded that the same strategy could be used by liberals to target religious freedom and the right to bear arms.
His signature on the bill was a bow and a scrape to Republican extremists that now control the party and show up to vote in its primary elections. It rejected the fact that public opinion on abortion in Idaho is split nearly evenly according to the independent Pew Research Center.
Little threw the U.S. Constitution and Idaho women under the bus. He played it both ways. He decried the law without using his big red veto stamp.
State government has three branches, each with the power to balance the others and keep them from running roughshod over ordinary citizens. Little failed to exercise the power of the executive branch to protect the rights of women.
Idaho doesn’t need a two-faced governor who won’t stand up for the freedom and rights of women and chooses instead to mollify extremists.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
