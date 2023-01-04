Climate disasters have nothing on the U.S. news landscape.
Atmospheric warming of the globe is generating killer winter storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and drought. Changes in technology have damaged or killed news organizations large and small.
When pressured by the likes of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google in early December, members of Congress refused to throw a lifeline to independent broadcast and digital news providers.
Called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act of 2022, it would have allowed newspapers and other organizations to bargain collectively with online platforms for payment for news content that they produce.
Late last year, Congress left the JCPA on the cutting room floor after Zuckerberg threatened to eliminate news from Facebook, and the ACLU asserted that the act would penalize small organizations and benefit big ones.
Zuckerberg did the same in Australia. Instead of caving, elected officials ignored him and passed a similar law. Thereafter, newspapers and broadcasters negotiated payments from the web platforms that need the news that generates traffic and billions of dollars in advertising revenue.
The infusion of new money moved reporting in Australia off of life support and reinvigorated it.
If the U.S. is not to become a vast news desert, news organizations need to be able to tap some of the revenue their work generates. Existing law currently prohibits them from doing so. Unless fairly compensated for their contributions to the web, most eventually will be forced to close their doors.
News deserts already exist in too many areas of the nation and more develop every day. Of news providers left standing in cities large and small, many are zombies, still in motion but decaying.
The consequences of losing independent journalism are no secret. The Washington Post’s motto says it all, “Democracy dies in darkness.”
