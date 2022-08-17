The results of the votes in the U.S. House and Senate are in. Idaho’s entire congressional delegation opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved by Democrats. They rejected benefits for seniors, families and the planet along with taxing corporations that pay no taxes and hiring enough tax auditors to make sure they start.

Meanwhile, Idaho Republicans from the governor on down keep harping about the big, bad federal government and its strangling “overreach.”

The GOP is large and in charge in Idaho. To make their actions consistent with their rhetoric, Republican elected officials should step up and tell the feds to get out and take their money with them.

