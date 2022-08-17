The results of the votes in the U.S. House and Senate are in. Idaho’s entire congressional delegation opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved by Democrats. They rejected benefits for seniors, families and the planet along with taxing corporations that pay no taxes and hiring enough tax auditors to make sure they start.
Meanwhile, Idaho Republicans from the governor on down keep harping about the big, bad federal government and its strangling “overreach.”
The GOP is large and in charge in Idaho. To make their actions consistent with their rhetoric, Republican elected officials should step up and tell the feds to get out and take their money with them.
By the way, this wouldn’t mean that the federal government would have to give up ownership of public lands, just stop spending money on them.
The Republican Legislature has had no qualms about forcing every woman who becomes pregnant to bear a child, so it should have no problem prohibiting citizens from accepting any price reduction, tax credit or job created under the IRA.
The Legislature should prohibit seniors from enjoying the $2,000 annual cap on the cost of prescription drugs. It should force seniors to pay market price for insulin, not the $35 a month set by the IRA. It also should ban the $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of an electric vehicle.
It should make a mockery of “woke” homeowners concerned about climate change by forbidding tax credits for installation of energy efficient doors, windows, appliances or (gasp!) rooftop solar panels.
It could help out poor little companies with $1 billion in revenue that will get slapped with a 15% minimum tax by forcing Idahoans to offset it.
When legislators finish analyzing how much the big bad federal government is hurting Idaho’s vaunted “state sovereignty,” a right they’ve made up, they should return the 41% of Idaho’s revenue that a 2022 SmartAsset study estimated the state received from the federal government.
Idahoans need to see what the state would be without federal funds: a place with poor, sick people, bad roads and shabby homes. And when the next big wildfire hits? They should forget about calling in federal fire crews and grab a bucket.
After all, Idaho doesn’t want any stinking federal largesse.
FANTASTIC OP-ED! It seems our local lefties are FINALLY getting the message and reality is beginning to break through the fog of their brainwashing. For IME to spout this level of weird delusional confusion, reveals the extent of their dawning desperation. They've obviously been following the playbook of their revered Quamala, Queen of Incoherence.
Just look at one little example from this rambling muddled op-ed: "...Idaho’s vaunted “state sovereignty,” a right they’ve made up...." The actual truth is that State Sovereignty is enshrined in our Constitution. It's not "made up." The States give the Federal Gov't it's power and existence, not the other way around. For a media publication to spout this magnitude of lie to it's readers is WONDERFUL! The more desperate these IME Gates and Soros lackeys become, the sooner the truth will break through their propaganda, allowing at least the possibility for the Normies' brains to start functioning again. We're not holding our breath but we are holding our Normie friends and family in our hearts and prayers to cure their fear-based bias of reality.
The Deep State, Dem Party and Neo Cons have fallen so far down their own rabbit hole that they are trapped. They are now trying to convince we poor plebeians that somehow we have to simultaneously Defund the Police, because they are all evil, yet celebrate the FBI as saviors of the Republic. Too bad we can't ask the venerable Martin Luther King what his opinion is of the FBI. If he were alive today, he'd be a Trumpie.
Why does Idaho keep electing 2 Senators and 2 House members who seem to vote no on every sensible piece of legislation? Why do we allow the extreme to dominate the State Legislature? It's time to pay attention to all that Idaho can be. Let's elect leaders that will move us forward on education, an economy that works for everyone, real pro family policies, and healthcare.
This is an eminently coherent response to the unconsciously irresponsible position taken by Mike Crapo and Jim Risch with their 'NO' votes on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). It speaks directly to the blatant and childish hypocrisy of our two fork-tongued jokers who purport to vote in the best interest of their Idaho constituents, but in reality are right up there with some of the most provincial, partisan, and intellectually impaired members of the US Congress.
The IME editorial board is boldly saying what needs to be said here with a well-crafted statement that is backed up by solid logic. It is a laudable example of a small town newspaper's ability to speak truth to power (something Trump would like to do away with ), but Crapo and Risch are both too blinded by their myopic right-wing ideologies to see it, and sadly for the rest of us here in Idaho, just too stupid to recognize how the IRA is a tangible step forward in these increasingly desperate times for our planet's climate.
Is the IRA perfect? Not by a long shot, but it IS a step forward, no thanks to our Idaho white boys up on Capitol Hill. May these two-bit players feel the shame and embarrassment of their pinheaded negligence as time marches on inexorably toward our planet's environmental demise and we approach a watershed moment this November at the United Nations COP27 meeting in Egypt.
Folks, when you see the news coming out of the COP27 meeting this November, remember that our two senators voted against the IRA. The news will not be pretty.
Oh, but wait until they campaign on the benefits that the IRA brings to the state, all the while omitting the fact that they voted against it
Much of southern Idaho simply would not exist as we know it, had it not been for the investment of the U.S. federal government in the irrigation projects over 100 years ago. All the negative talk we hear from Republicans about OUR federal government is two-faced at best.
