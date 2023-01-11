Social media users don’t really control access to their personal information. By default and small-type service agreements that no one reads, lives are public in a world where dangers lurk.
The lack of robust privacy controls endangers kids and sometimes adults as well. The nation’s leaders have been slow to take action to reduce the dangers.
In December 2022, the Kids Online Safety Act, which aimed to protect users aged 16 and under from objectionable content, sank under the weight of squabbling over what content could be restricted. So, dangers remain. They can be psychological, physical or both.
Young people with undeveloped emotional guardrails may be susceptible to misinformation about their bodies and social lives.
Thumbs up and thumbs down choices on Meta, formerly Facebook, are invitations to targeted content and advertising. Meta is not the only culprit.
Messaging apps on games and social media can connect predators with the vulnerable. Wide-open apps can provide names, travel patterns and locations of the innocent to those with nefarious intent.
In November 2022, a 28-year-old male catfished a teenage girl in California. He then drove across the country, killed three of her relatives at her home, set the house on fire and then departed with the girl, according to law enforcement officials.
Police tracked him down and shot and killed him after he fired a gun at officers, they said. The girl was not harmed.
Parents need help. There are not enough hours in a year to learn about all the apps kids use and to keep tabs on what they are seeing and communicating online.
Tech has outrun regulation. It’s time adults caught up. Congress should force apps to begin in privacy mode, to verify the age of users and to prohibit app owners from targeting the young with questionable content.
