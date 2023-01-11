Social media users don’t really control access to their personal information. By default and small-type service agreements that no one reads, lives are public in a world where dangers lurk.

The lack of robust privacy controls endangers kids and sometimes adults as well. The nation’s leaders have been slow to take action to reduce the dangers.

In December 2022, the Kids Online Safety Act, which aimed to protect users aged 16 and under from objectionable content, sank under the weight of squabbling over what content could be restricted. So, dangers remain. They can be psychological, physical or both.

Load comments