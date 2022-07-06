Emergency workers don’t want to scrape the contents of people’s brainboxes off local trails. Even so, innovations in wheeled conveyances seem to be increasing the odds that they will have to.
Users love the valley-long Wood River Trail and its extensions. Three seasons a year, the trail is full of people on bikes, skateboards, scooters and the electric versions of each. With every new e-device, speeds go up. At the same time, helmet usage seems to be going down.
Summer in the Idaho mountains is exhilarating with warm sunshine, cool breezes and the beckoning of the wind-through-your-hair experience of riding the trails. Unfortunately, the exhilaration too often overrides good sense.
More cyclists and boarders on local asphalt trails are not wearing helmets and leaving themselves in mortal danger should their heads hit the ground, or anything else for that matter.
The statistics out of emergency rooms are clear. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, most head injuries during cycling are brain injuries. These range from minor concussions to traumatic injuries that can leave victims severely impaired for life.
The U.S. has become more educated about the consequences of brain injuries because of research into NFL players. Even so, the information doesn’t seem to be registering with recreational riders.
Summer in the Sun Valley area is enchanting. Memories of it last forever and are the only things that should last. No one should come away from a summer here with serious injuries that could have been prevented with little fuss.
Brains belong inside skulls where they are useful. Do your best to keep them there. Wear a helmet.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
PB - from the information I found those 3 deaths were caused by accidents with vehicles
There were also 14 pedestrian killed.
There were no doubt many more with non fatal brain injury.
Idaho Statesman
BY KATY MOELLER UPDATED SEPTEMBER 25, 2018
While Idaho didn’t make that list of the 10 most dangerous states and was not ranked by the Wall Street Journal, 2016 wasn’t a good year for bicycle crashes and deaths in the state, according to Idaho Transportation Department data.
Bicycle crashes in Idaho were up almost 12 percent in 2016, state data show. It was also a bad year for fatalities — six people died, more than the previous three years combined (2013, three deaths; 2014, two deaths; 2015, zero deaths). More than 50 suffered serious injuries in those 2016 crashes.
The economic cost of Idaho’s 310 bicycle crashes in 2016 was $110 million, ITD estimates.
NY passed legislation requiring kids to wear helmets. Injuries were reduced 24%. This kind of legislation would never pass in pro-life Idaho
From PubMed - Buffalo, NY
Helmeted patients involved in bicycle crashes are less likely to sustain a serious head injury, a skull fracture, or facial fractures compared to riders without helmets.
The greatest reduction in injury occurred 1 year after legislation, suggesting that promoting bicycle helmet use in the community is effective in reducing injury. The overall rate of bicycle-related injury in the population studied continues to be down 24%, suggesting bicycle helmet legislation for children is an effective adjunct in reducing injury. Extremity injury rates were greater than head injury in both male and female populations, suggesting that future bicycle safety initiatives address extremity injury. Female head injury rates in the 10- to 16-year-old population changed very little from baseline and would benefit from further investigation of female riding habits and perceived barriers to bicycle helmet use.
Gotta love the data. Thanks for the substantive contribution. Wearing a helmet t is indeed sensible.
That being said, of all the problems facing Ketchum, are bike helmets the thing we should be focusing on? It’s like the IME shills for City Hall to distract us from paying attention to the real issues.
PB, the whole world doesn't revolve around your special interest.
This is probably a better source for bicycle safety info than the IME.
https://www.bicycling.com/news/a24110027/bike-helmet-safety/
In the Netherlands, they found an interesting correlation to cycling accidents and helmets:
https://www.cyclehelmets.org/1261.html
here are the latest stats on cycling injury/death in Idaho. https://apps.itd.idaho.gov/apps/ohs/plan/focus/bicycle.pdf
In a state.
About 12,000 people a year die in Idaho. 3 of them are on a bicycle.
Also, the report the IME cites has data from 10 years ago and doesn't say anything about wearing a helmet. The risk of death from cycling in that report was not statistically significant. https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/BicycleInjuriesSeeninHospitalEmergencyDepartments2013.pdf
Meanwhile, Covid has become rampant again in the WRV and the IME is silent on that. 2,400 people died of Covid in ID last year. 3 on bikes. 2,400 from Covid.
I'll preface my comment with the statement that I will always wear a helmet. Over the years, I've gone down a few times, and I've seen some crashes, and learned that wearing a helmet protects from many circumstances beyond our control.
That said, it is important to understand that many cycling advocates find yesterday's admonitions to wear a helmet as artifacts of the automobile era, and frankly tone-deaf to today's appeals against accepting that cycling must be inherently unsafe. That cycling is ONLY unsafe because we continue to pursue road use laws from the 1960's, thus making us captives of the automobile era.
Today, in the dawn of the post-automobile era, many cycling advocates look to make bicycles equal partners in use of the public right of way, and that means providing infrastructure designed to make cycling safe. Their refusal to wear a helmet is in protest to the acceptance by too many that bicycling is dangerous. For this reason, it is probably prudent to acknowledge changing values should you wade into the controversial helmet discussion.
