Emergency workers don’t want to scrape the contents of people’s brainboxes off local trails. Even so, innovations in wheeled conveyances seem to be increasing the odds that they will have to.

Users love the valley-long Wood River Trail and its extensions. Three seasons a year, the trail is full of people on bikes, skateboards, scooters and the electric versions of each. With every new e-device, speeds go up. At the same time, helmet usage seems to be going down.

Summer in the Idaho mountains is exhilarating with warm sunshine, cool breezes and the beckoning of the wind-through-your-hair experience of riding the trails. Unfortunately, the exhilaration too often overrides good sense.

More cyclists and boarders on local asphalt trails are not wearing helmets and leaving themselves in mortal danger should their heads hit the ground, or anything else for that matter.

The statistics out of emergency rooms are clear. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, most head injuries during cycling are brain injuries. These range from minor concussions to traumatic injuries that can leave victims severely impaired for life.

The U.S. has become more educated about the consequences of brain injuries because of research into NFL players. Even so, the information doesn’t seem to be registering with recreational riders.

Summer in the Sun Valley area is enchanting. Memories of it last forever and are the only things that should last. No one should come away from a summer here with serious injuries that could have been prevented with little fuss.

Brains belong inside skulls where they are useful. Do your best to keep them there. Wear a helmet.

“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.

