The earnest efforts of Blaine County and its cities to make the paved Wood River Trail and city streets safer will fail without enforcement of traffic laws and ordinances.
It should not require deaths or serious injuries from collisions before valley leaders face facts and enforce speed limits and the way riders operate wheeled devices. They should go so far as to require cyclists age 12 and over to obtain a license granted only with successful completion of a written safety test.
The Hailey City Council last week joined other valley cities and Blaine County in enacting a 20-mph speed limit on its multi-user bike paths. It also put a 750-watt limit on the size of electric motors on e-bikes permitted on paths.
Despite good intentions, council members said it would be too difficult to enforce the limits. They concluded that education in the form of speed limit signs is the best they can do.
They and their colleagues are ducking their responsibility to protect everyone who sets a rubber sole or a rubber tire on the Wood River Trail. They have abandoned it to be terrorized by reckless cyclists who at any given moment are seconds away from inflicting life-altering injuries.
The reluctance of local officials to crack down is fueled by a sense that users should simply use common sense. It’s also influenced by the knowledge that recruiting enforcement personnel—bike cops—would be difficult and costly.
Of course it would. Nothing worth doing is cheap or easy. Nonetheless, local leaders need to wake up and recognize that they are responsible for public safety. The trail is a major amenity and if it takes money to make it safe, then so be it.
Reckless behavior and reckless operation of vehicles are prohibited by state law. Blaine County and its cities led the state in enacting local ordinances that prohibited the use of cell phones while operating vehicles. They did so long before Idaho put a statewide law into place.
They should do no less for the safety of cyclists and pedestrians on bike paths. The clock is ticking. They must act before lives are lost.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In