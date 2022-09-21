The earnest efforts of Blaine County and its cities to make the paved Wood River Trail and city streets safer will fail without enforcement of traffic laws and ordinances.

It should not require deaths or serious injuries from collisions before valley leaders face facts and enforce speed limits and the way riders operate wheeled devices. They should go so far as to require cyclists age 12 and over to obtain a license granted only with successful completion of a written safety test.

The Hailey City Council last week joined other valley cities and Blaine County in enacting a 20-mph speed limit on its multi-user bike paths. It also put a 750-watt limit on the size of electric motors on e-bikes permitted on paths.

