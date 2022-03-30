Three climate scientists may be right in calling on colleagues to end climate research because it has not moved the world to do enough fast enough to stop the increase in global temperatures that is wreaking havoc on Earth.
The problem isn’t theoretical.
Dr. Bruce C. Glavovic, Dr. Timothy F. Smith and Dr. Iain White issued a statement last summer that said climate researchers should go on strike because temperatures continue to rise while politicians and nations dither.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made tamping down climate change more difficult. The war is threatening to break the energy delivery system on which the European Union depends.
The EU imports 41% of its natural gas from Russia and uses it to heat homes, keep the lights on and power industry. Imports got to that level following closures of coal plants and nuclear facilities in a gradual shift to renewables like wind and solar.
The war in Ukraine will drive the EU back to dirtier fossil fuels to increase energy security until renewables or other gas suppliers can contribute a larger share of the continent’s needs.
This will make climate change worse.
The situation also is driving other nations to question whether they are up to the task of fixing the Earth’s thermostat by shifting to renewables. Can they walk the knife edge of energy production and consumption without destroying the world?
Who will dare to walk that path?
No politician, no power generation company, no supplier of goods wants to tell people that they must consume less. None believe that consumers will ever tolerate less of anything until more simply disappears.
Only massive public pressure will get them moving. It must come from every citizen when voting, investing, buying products or donating to lobbying groups.
The path to peace shouldn’t end with the preventable death of the planet. It’s up to all of us to avoid that fate.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
