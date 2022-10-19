Ketchum is going to the dogs. That isn’t all bad.

The city raised more than $6.5 million in private donations to purchase 65 acres of a former golf course to create the Warm Springs Preserve on the banks of its namesake creek.

The property, known casually as “The Dog Park” has become a magnet for pooches and people. It is an incredible and welcome addition to a city whose residents love their pets, a city in which residential development is becoming denser each day.

