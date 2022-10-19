Ketchum is going to the dogs. That isn’t all bad.
The city raised more than $6.5 million in private donations to purchase 65 acres of a former golf course to create the Warm Springs Preserve on the banks of its namesake creek.
The property, known casually as “The Dog Park” has become a magnet for pooches and people. It is an incredible and welcome addition to a city whose residents love their pets, a city in which residential development is becoming denser each day.
The city has many areas zoned for densities greater than single-family homes. Hundreds of condos with luxury level rents are occupied by owners and visitors with dogs. It may come as a shock to people who view Ketchum as a rural city, but it’s time it plans for dogs, not just people and cars.
The benefit of pets for people became abundantly clear during the pandemic. People stampeded to adopt and buy dogs to keep them company during quarantines and lockdowns.
An ironic scene is becoming common in Ketchum where new multi-unit condos and apartments are built lot-line to lot-line. When Fido needs to pee or poop, the well-heeled occupants find that they have no place to take dogs that they can reach in time.
Trailhead evidence shows that most dogs will do their business within the first 10 yards outdoors. In Ketchum, this results in the sight of luxury-condo owners and visitors rushing dogs to the nearest graveled or grassy spot they can find, which often is on a sidewalk, an undeveloped lot or a neighbor’s unfenced lawn.
It’s hilarious that someone who owns or rents an expensive unit has to continually borrow a neighbor’s property for their pet.
Ketchum will continue to go to the dogs. It has planned for everything else—pedestrians, bikes, sidewalks, parking and snow storage. It should plan for dogs by requiring new developments to contain dog relief stations and by equipping streets with curbside-relief spots, dog waste bag stations and waste bins.
Even though hiking trails and hillside spaces surround the city, when a dog’s gotta go, it’s gotta go.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
