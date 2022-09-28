Education and intellectual freedom in Idaho are under attack by censorship demands that would straitjacket educators, public schools and public libraries.
The breadth and depth of education in this state going forward depends on how willing school officials and politicians are to entertain unreasonable demands.
In June, the Nampa School Board banned more than two dozen books from school libraries. Many of the books were deemed “pornographic” in the widest possible application of the term.
Some of the banned books explored themes including racism, LGBTQ issues and sex. Others with even the faintest suggestion of such matters got the boot.
In Bonners Ferry, religious conservatives bombarded the public library with demands that it remove more than 400 books. They continued those demands despite learning that the library didn’t have any of the books. After that, their stated goal became to find ways to keep the library from spending any money to acquire the books.
It was all nonsense, a solution in search of a problem, a jump on a political bandwagon ginned up for national consumption by extremists.
Nonetheless, the community’s librarian was pilloried on Facebook and personally confronted. In August, she quit her job and was considering leaving the state, according to reporting by NBC News.
Last winter, a law that would have made criminals of librarians and school employees for “disseminating material harmful to minors” narrowly missed passing the Idaho Legislature.
It’s ironic and confounding that banning books is the first step toward the brainwashing and propaganda-driven education that book-ban advocates say they are against.
The jury is out on what kind of intellectual environment Idaho will foster. Idaho voters will have a say in the matter this November. They can elect candidates who would make villains of innocent librarians. Or they can elect wiser no-nonsense leaders.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In