Education and intellectual freedom in Idaho are under attack by censorship demands that would straitjacket educators, public schools and public libraries.

The breadth and depth of education in this state going forward depends on how willing school officials and politicians are to entertain unreasonable demands.

In June, the Nampa School Board banned more than two dozen books from school libraries. Many of the books were deemed “pornographic” in the widest possible application of the term.

