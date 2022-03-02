Idaho’s Republican Party is engaged in an internal war of ideologies that the majority has been losing.

Several years ago, the party closed its primary elections by requiring that all voters be registered Republican instead of simply choosing to vote the ticket. This put enormous control in the hands of extremists in the party that used the low-turnout elections to get their candidates on the November ballot.

The party made its bed and mainstream Republicans aren’t getting a wink of sleep in it as they fret about the growing numbers of extremist legislators.

The change paved the way for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit funded by undisclosed donors, to use its lobbying arm to punch above its weight class.

The IFF’s stated mission is “exposing, defeating, and replacing the state’s socialist public policies.”

That’s an overwrought mission in a state known for potatoes, not socialists. Nonetheless, the IFF helped elect some legislators who insist that monsters lurk under the state’s bed.

It has stoked fears that public school teachers, university professors and administrators brainwash kids with something called Critical Race Theory.

These fears are unfounded, but the IFF has weaponized them in an effort to gut the state’s public education system through funding cuts.

Mainstream Republicans had hoped that exposing the IFF’s views would defang it without a big public fight. It didn’t work.

A new political action committee called Take Back Idaho organized recently by many former state Republican elected officials aims to counter IFF. Idahoans should hope that TBI can chase away the imaginary monsters under the bed.

“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.

