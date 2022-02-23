Earth’s people are not going to wrest themselves from the jaws of climate change by recycling one aluminum can or one cardboard box at a time.
Attacking climate change with initiatives from one city after another, while laudable, will be like expecting straw houses to stand against a hurricane.
The damage that humans have wrought on the Earth’s heat controls will persist and grow worse until some equal or greater countervailing forces are applied. These will take some doing.
A recent study found that the American West is the driest it has been in at least 1,200 years and that if nothing is done to roll back the human causes it will only get worse.
The United States didn’t fight either of the World Wars by politely asking individuals to do “the right thing.” Right after the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt created the War Production Board. It harnessed the might of American manufacturing and quickly converted its focus from domestic products to war ships, planes, tanks, guns and ammunition that were crucial in winning the war.
The federal government also invoked the power of the draft to raise enough troops to fight the war in Europe and the Pacific.
The U.S. needs to lead a similar effort to have half a chance to win the war to save the planet. Every major effort needs major leadership that can supply a major push in the right direction.
Spurred by the launch of Russia’s Sputnik satellite in 1957, President Eisenhower created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in 1958. NASA ultimately won the space race by putting the first man on the moon. Today, it continues its mission to explore the universe.
The War Production Board and NASA are examples worth emulating.
President Biden and Congress need to create a Department of Climate Change to harness the knowledge of scientists and to wield power on the order of the Department of Defense to restore the globe’s normal weather cycles.
It has to be a “moonshot” effort. If the effort isn’t ramped up soon, the war could be lost.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
In the 1970’s the fear was of global cooling. By the late 80’s, Noel brown was claiming that if global warming isn’t reversed by the year 2000, it will be too late to avert catastrophe. In early 2000’s the claim was that snow would cease to exist in places like Great Briton within 20 years. In 2006, internet inventor and claimant overlord flew his private jet around promoting “An inconvenient truth” which made all sorts of predictions that have been proven false.
Climatologist and meteorologist can’t even predict the weather 10 days out and you expect us to keep believing this fear peddling?
This is a pattern with the IME. You’ve done the same with Covid. The facts contradict the fear propaganda but you have nothing else to offer so you just keep pumping it out. People are waking up and I hope they will hold you to account.
It has been pretty cold lately. East has been warming and cooling for millennia, nothing we can do about it. Can’t tell what the weather will be tommorrow but a century from now. Cold weather is not as pleasant to be around as warm weather anyway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In