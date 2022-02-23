Earth’s people are not going to wrest themselves from the jaws of climate change by recycling one aluminum can or one cardboard box at a time.

Attacking climate change with initiatives from one city after another, while laudable, will be like expecting straw houses to stand against a hurricane.

The damage that humans have wrought on the Earth’s heat controls will persist and grow worse until some equal or greater countervailing forces are applied. These will take some doing.

A recent study found that the American West is the driest it has been in at least 1,200 years and that if nothing is done to roll back the human causes it will only get worse.

The United States didn’t fight either of the World Wars by politely asking individuals to do “the right thing.” Right after the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt created the War Production Board. It harnessed the might of American manufacturing and quickly converted its focus from domestic products to war ships, planes, tanks, guns and ammunition that were crucial in winning the war.

The federal government also invoked the power of the draft to raise enough troops to fight the war in Europe and the Pacific.

The U.S. needs to lead a similar effort to have half a chance to win the war to save the planet. Every major effort needs major leadership that can supply a major push in the right direction.

Spurred by the launch of Russia’s Sputnik satellite in 1957, President Eisenhower created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in 1958. NASA ultimately won the space race by putting the first man on the moon. Today, it continues its mission to explore the universe.

The War Production Board and NASA are examples worth emulating.

President Biden and Congress need to create a Department of Climate Change to harness the knowledge of scientists and to wield power on the order of the Department of Defense to restore the globe’s normal weather cycles.

It has to be a “moonshot” effort. If the effort isn’t ramped up soon, the war could be lost.

