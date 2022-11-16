Living local should mean shopping local.
When people move to new communities or talk about places they’ve lived a long time, they mention the same things.
They talk about their favorite places where they see and interact with other people. They mention local services that range from trainers and repair shops to doctors and crafters.
No single individual can create the warm and welcoming density of shops, restaurants and services that make a town a town instead of just a wide spot in the road. It requires hardworking people and a not-so-secret ingredient—revenue.
Local businesses have been on a wild ride. They were closed suddenly when health officials tried to stem the tide of COVID-19. Revenue dried up. Then, as people fled urban areas for places like the Sun Valley area, some retailers ended up with more business than they could handle while other businesses and services struggled.
When restrictions lifted, another blow sent them reeling. Rents and property values spiked and left employees hard-pressed to find housing they could afford. Businesses raised wages and prices in concert but are still short of staff.
The labor shortage killed some businesses. The ones that remain are still struggling in the quest for economic equilibrium.
Local businesses are the beating hearts of our mountain towns. Owners and staffers know their good customers by name. They know their tastes and needs like no one else. They offer extra-mile effort when needed.
Local businesses need residents and visitors to be good customers—repeat customers—if the area’s downtowns are to continue to be healthy.
Mountain town businesses know they can’t meet every need, but locals should shop them first before big-box and online options. Gift certificates for dining and tickets to events or classes are great holiday gifts.
‘Tis the season to make sure our towns stay alive, unique and real.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
IME needs to understand that businesses must give their customers a reason to be loyal. In my experience many local businesses fall way short and not only that, they do it with attitude.
The short nailing contractor?
The restaurateur who refuses to pay wages?
The snow removal service who pushes their snow into the streets?
The builder who doesn`t pay overtime?
The dog walker who doesn`t clean up?
A hometown newspaper who would dox local, paying subscribers?
Also, try and buy a shirt or a pair of socks here. The only new business I see are restaurants, dentists and realtors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In