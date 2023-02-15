The answer to the question of whether the city of Sun Valley should approve a rezone that will allow development of housing for private-school teachers is staring it in the face.
- The city is not a wilderness area.
- In 2021 the median price of a residence in the city was more than $800,000.
- No teacher of ordinary means could contemplate taking on this amount of debt.
- The Sun Valley Community School cannot raise teachers’ salaries to a level that would allow them to own or rent a residence in Sun Valley without making tuition entirely unaffordable, even for wealthy families.
- Without teachers, the school will die.
The school already has done what it can in acquiring a few units in the south valley. It needs more and wants them closer than 10 miles away.
What confronts the school is the same problem faced by every business, nonprofit and government group in the Wood River Valley in this post-pandemic world of housing and labor shortages.
It makes financial sense for the school to look to construct housing on land it already owns in the Sagewillow Subdivision.
Opponents of the rezone don’t like the idea of higher-density residences near single-family homes. Their objection is simple: They don’t want them built because they would change things.
However, change could be good for the city, especially if it eases the economic classicism around which it was built and began to reduce residents’ reliance on other cities for basics.
The city lacks even a grocery store. It has no pharmacy, public schools or public recreation facilities. Residents must go to other towns for those services.
The city of Sun Valley should step up, be a good neighbor and help Sun Valley Community School help its teachers to live there.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
