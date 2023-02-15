The answer to the question of whether the city of Sun Valley should approve a rezone that will allow development of housing for private-school teachers is staring it in the face.

The facts say it all.

  • The city is not a wilderness area.
  • In 2021 the median price of a residence in the city was more than $800,000.
  • No teacher of ordinary means could contemplate taking on this amount of debt.
  • The Sun Valley Community School cannot raise teachers’ salaries to a level that would allow them to own or rent a residence in Sun Valley without making tuition entirely unaffordable, even for wealthy families.
  • Without teachers, the school will die.
