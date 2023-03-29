Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. The United States should have learned from the Vietnam War, and the Cold War that spawned it. The 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion, falling in the midst of heightened tensions with China, proves we aren’t very good students.

Locked into the Cold War, a competition of influence and ideology, Americans in 1961 were sold the theory that if South Vietnam fell to North Vietnam, neighboring nations would fall like dominoes, threatening our very existence.

We could have and should have paid more attention. Vietnam was a tiny non-industrial country engaged in an internal conflict over who would be in charge and whether to ally with the East or West. It could not pose a physical threat to the United States, even if it became a Russian vassal state.

