Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. The United States should have learned from the Vietnam War, and the Cold War that spawned it. The 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion, falling in the midst of heightened tensions with China, proves we aren’t very good students.
Locked into the Cold War, a competition of influence and ideology, Americans in 1961 were sold the theory that if South Vietnam fell to North Vietnam, neighboring nations would fall like dominoes, threatening our very existence.
We could have and should have paid more attention. Vietnam was a tiny non-industrial country engaged in an internal conflict over who would be in charge and whether to ally with the East or West. It could not pose a physical threat to the United States, even if it became a Russian vassal state.
That lesson was ignored in 2003. Shaken by 9/11, Americans easily bought into the notion that Iraq was an existential threat to the U.S. because of Al Qaeda and weapons of mass destruction.
President Saddam Hussein had an annoying swagger and Iraq could cause dustups in neighboring countries, but it was far from a military or regional power. In the New York Times podcast “First Person,” a former translator explained, “We knew the Iraqi army didn’t even have a functioning tank; barely had a rifle that could fire a few bullets before exploding.”
Protected by two oceans and land borders with two friendly nations, having unimaginable military power and nearly inexhaustible resources, the United States is nearly invulnerable. Yet, somehow, Americans easily buy into the notion that whatever the other side, they can wipe us out if we don’t act.
Now, as it grows in economic and military power, the narrative is shifting to portray China in that light rather than as a powerful competitor.
History’s painful lesson is that America’s continued existence is very secure, and those who favor war almost never have to pay its costs.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
