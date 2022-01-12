Without the indoor mask orders in Blaine County, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey, the spread of COVID-19 in our winter recreation paradise could have been far worse.
Local elected officials who have continuously and staunchly supported the orders deserve the thanks of every resident and visitor. The officials have sustained the inevitable criticism that comes with any hot button issue like this one, but they have not flinched.
Except for the city of Bellevue, the majority of city councilors, county commissioners and school trustees have backed mask orders.
The orders have given business owners the backing they needed to handle the annual wave of holiday visitors that came here to celebrate and to launch 2022. The orders, which are posted on LED signs coming into Ketchum and at the entrance to many businesses, are nearly impossible to ignore.
The level of compliance with the mask orders in most local businesses has been high relative to other places in Idaho where mask-wearing is the exception and not the rule for most customers.
The number of people sporting masks indoors in Blaine County businesses comes as a shock to people from outside the area, especially those from other places in Idaho where such orders are mostly nonexistent and vaccination rates are far lower.
The stark difference indicates that the mask orders have worked while simply asking people to “do what is right” has little or no effect in convincing enough people to comply with this proven preventative measure.
Even with widespread mask compliance, COVID-19 transmission level in our area is high and may soon reach the critical level, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
It’s hard to imagine a level of viral spread beyond critical. Without the local mask orders, the weeks after the holidays could have been dismal and challenging beyond anything seen to date in the pandemic.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Yeah sure. Top headline is covid is uncontrolled in Blaine County. Masks are doing nothing. Free the children and get rid of school mask mandates.
Is this satire? I’m being serious.
