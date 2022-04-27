The Ketchum City Council last week balked at declaring an emergency to quickly approve minimum development densities in the city core and to prohibit any project from producing a loss of residential units.
The council slowed down consideration of an ordinance with those provisions, but did not stop it. It shouldn’t stop it.
Nor should it water down an effort to put city-level densities in the right place: inside the city limits. It shouldn’t pass some toothless imitation that makes it look like the city is doing something to ease the shortages of housing and space for small businesses, but does nothing on the ground.
The “ayes” should have it when it comes to concentrating density inside the valley’s cities.
If the “nays” have it, the socioeconomic pressures that have grown destructive will continue unabated. Worker housing will be impossible to find and businesses will continue to fail for lack of workers.
Ketchum has always been a working town inhabited by miners, then sheep ranchers and herders, and finally by ski industry workers.
Ketchum grew from a wide spot in the road dominated by gas stations into a cute and charming mountain town. Its inhabitants who worked hard and played hard made it a place for fun. Word got around.
Yet today, only 7% of the area’s workforce lives in Ketchum, according to a draft Housing Action Plan. To keep Ketchum alive will require valley residents to push for the city to remain a town of working people.
Business owners and staffers who value it, parents who want kids to have an opportunity to live here as adults, and residents who like a town that doesn’t wilt at 5 p.m. need to show up, speak up and help city leaders get zoning in place that will keep Ketchum alive.
Otherwise, the nays will have it.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
