The U.S. has broken into two nations.
One nation uses face masks and vaccines to save lives and tamp down the coronavirus pandemic. The other doesn’t. In one nation, abortion is legal. In the other, it is not.
Washington and Idaho diverge on both counts.
Last year, Idahoans desperate for treatment unavailable in the state’s COVID-overwhelmed hospitals sought refuge in Washington medical facilities. In accepting critically ill patients, Washington hospitals delayed less critical, but essential, treatments for state residents.
At the time, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee complained that patients from Idaho were “clogging up” his state’s hospitals. Idaho and Washington don’t agree on the numbers, but Idaho patient transfers apparently ranged from hundreds to a few thousand, according to reporting by the Idaho Capital Sun.
Now, women seeking abortions are beginning to fill up clinics in Washington and Oregon since the Idaho Legislature passed a law banning all abortions after six weeks. A judge’s ruling has prevented the law from going into effect, but the ruling is temporary.
Over the weekend, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat gave voice to his state’s difficulties accommodating Idaho patients forced to flee their state’s politically driven shortages of medical care.
He reported that Idahoans now are 43% of patients in an Eastern Washington reproductive care clinic. Westneat’s words should make Idahoans squirm in their seats. He wrote, “How long before we look over at Idaho and say: Why do we have to be your civilization?”
Idahoans commonly say that we take care of ourselves, our neighbors and solve our own problems. It’s not true. Our extremist political policies have become problems for other states.
How long will Washington tolerate Idaho’s political-medical refugees? How long before cries go up for states to imitate nations and erect medical “borders” to protect the health of their own people? How long, indeed.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
