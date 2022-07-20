Idaho Republican Congressman Russ Fulcher wants to strip $21.3 million, about 16%, out of his own state’s Fish and Game Department’s budget—just to make a point.
Fulcher is co-sponsoring a bill to end a federal tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment that’s been in place since 1937.
The Pittman-Robertson Act, which enabled the tax, was requested by the very hunters and gun owners who pay the tax. It is not a tax dreamed up and imposed by some faceless bureaucracy just to suck money out of people’s pockets.
The taxes collected are distributed to states primarily for hunter education programs and restoration and management of wildlife habitat. This includes construction and maintenance of public target ranges. Heaven forbid, Congressman, that we actually provide opportunities to train gun owners on firearms safety in a state that allows open carry whether you’re trained or not.
Almost no one objects to the tax—except Fulcher and his foolish co-sponsors. He is making the tax a bogeyman of repression of the right to own guns that he believes is conferred by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
His point isn’t worth a plugged nickel and most certainly is not worth sacrificing millions of dollars and partially gutting the only state department that manages the state’s precious wildlife and works to preserve hunting and fishing on public lands.
Fulcher says he signed on to the legislative travesty called the RETURN Our Constitutional Rights Act because he objects to another bill that would tax assault weapons. (The acronym stands for Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now.)
This is a mush-headed piece of reasoning that will harm hunters, gun owners, and others who value the state’s wildlife and outdoor heritage.
Idaho voters need to get vocal and tell Fulcher to keep Pittman-Robertson in place. Fulcher should read the political tea leaves and quickly back away from the RETURN bill.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
