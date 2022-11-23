Bellevue and Hailey hold the look and feel of the Wood River Valley in their hands.

The cities can insist that the land between them and at Bellevue’s southern boundary exudes a welcoming sense of place and blends well with mountain towns. Or, they can succumb to development pressures that could shred the valley’s distinctive character.

The valley’s cities are not ordinary places. They are mountain towns that were shaped by mining, sheep herds and Union Pacific Railroad’s development of the nation’s first destination ski resort in Sun Valley. They have never done development in the same way it’s done in Tennessee or Twin Falls, and they don’t have to now.

