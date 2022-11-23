Bellevue and Hailey hold the look and feel of the Wood River Valley in their hands.
The cities can insist that the land between them and at Bellevue’s southern boundary exudes a welcoming sense of place and blends well with mountain towns. Or, they can succumb to development pressures that could shred the valley’s distinctive character.
The valley’s cities are not ordinary places. They are mountain towns that were shaped by mining, sheep herds and Union Pacific Railroad’s development of the nation’s first destination ski resort in Sun Valley. They have never done development in the same way it’s done in Tennessee or Twin Falls, and they don’t have to now.
The towns have changed over time, but have mostly managed not to give in to the dull homogenization and visual pollution that have obliterated other rural towns.
Two large development companies now have eyes on the south valley, Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corp. and Steadfast Companies based in California.
Hailey and Bellevue, at Oppenheimer’s behest, have reopened negotiations over who will control 230 acres of land that lie between them.
Steadfast wants Bellevue to annex 186 acres east of Gannett Road and to zone them for mixed-residential, office and light-industrial uses for 400 total units. The property today lies in the county and is zoned for low densities.
The mayors, city councils and planning and zoning commissions in both cities are in the driver’s seat. They should make sure that the public is well-informed and well-heard. Local citizens should keep a close eye on the projects.
Negotiation and decision-making shouldn’t be hasty or rushed. Only a healthy process will keep the valley’s mountain towns extraordinary even as they grow and change.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Given the IMEs consistent pro-development stance on Ketchum, this editorial is a bit ironic. Where was the IME on the Marriott? Where is it on the plan to take parking away from Main Street? Where was it when the Council tried to illegally pass a zoning statute as an "emergency."?
