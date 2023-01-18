Blaine County has been hit harder than New York City by a recent surge in immigration.

New York’s Democratic Mayor Eric Adams is imploring the Biden Administration to help his city that has received an estimated 40,000 immigrants to whom it has offered shelter, food and services at a cost of over $1 billion.

The Blaine County Commissioners and every local city mayor and council should join the New York mayor in his quest. They should also pressure Congress, which is responsible for all immigration rules under the U.S. Constitution.

