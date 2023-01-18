Blaine County has been hit harder than New York City by a recent surge in immigration.
New York’s Democratic Mayor Eric Adams is imploring the Biden Administration to help his city that has received an estimated 40,000 immigrants to whom it has offered shelter, food and services at a cost of over $1 billion.
The Blaine County Commissioners and every local city mayor and council should join the New York mayor in his quest. They should also pressure Congress, which is responsible for all immigration rules under the U.S. Constitution.
In October, the local nonprofit Hunger Coalition told the Ketchum City Council that it was serving 322 new families that had migrated from Peru and were seeking asylum.
It is legal for people who fear or have suffered persecution to seek asylum in the U.S.
The new immigrants to New York City number far less than 1% of the city’s 8.8 million population. Blaine County’s new arrivals are 1.3% of its 24,766 population.
The Ketchum City Council carved out some money to get those with children into vacant hotel rooms when cold weather set in. When the winter tourist season arrived, those rooms disappeared.
A temporary shelter opened and closed. Advocates say that some immigrants are living in cars, sheds and trailers in unsafe and unsanitary conditions this snowy winter. Some could die.
The situation is abysmal. The Blaine County Commissioners declared that they do not know where to turn and are unable to find any legal levers to get help from the state or federal government even though the problem is a result of a broken federal immigration system.
Blaine County is the richest in Idaho but has acute housing and labor shortages.
The federal government—Congress, President Biden and the Department of Homeland Security—must step in and care for immigrants. The buck stops with them. The duty is theirs.
No county or city can do it.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
